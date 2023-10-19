Lucintel Forecasts the Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market to Reach $ 5.24 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global ambulatory health care services market looks promising with opportunities in the orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, pain management, and spinal injections market. The global ambulatory health care services market is expected to reach an estimated $5.24 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and high demand for minimally-invasive surgeries.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in ambulatory health care services market to 2030 by type (primary care offices, emergency departments, surgical specialty, diagnosis, observation, consultation, treatment, intervention, and rehabilitation services), application (orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, pain management, spinal injections, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, primary care offices, emergency departments, surgical specialty, diagnosis, observation, consultation, treatment, intervention, and rehabilitation services are the major segments of ambulatory health care services market by type. Lucintel forecasts that primary case is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to preventive care, acute care, and chronic disease management.

Within this market, gastroenterology will remain the largest segment due to rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle and growing cases of digestive diseases.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to burgeoning occurrence of chronic diseases and the existence of advanced healthcare infrastructure stand as pivotal catalysts propelling market growth in the united states.

Medical Facilities Corporation, Sheridan Healthcare, Surgery Partners, Aspen Healthcare, and Nuehealth are the major suppliers in the ambulatory health care services market.

”

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056