Lucintel Forecasts the Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market to Reach $ 5.24 billion by 2030.

Ambulatory Health Care Services Market

Posted on 2023-10-19 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global ambulatory health care services market looks promising with opportunities in the orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, pain management, and spinal injections market. The global ambulatory health care services market is expected to reach an estimated $5.24 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and high demand for minimally-invasive surgeries.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in ambulatory health care services market to 2030 by type (primary care offices, emergency departments, surgical specialty, diagnosis, observation, consultation, treatment, intervention, and rehabilitation services), application (orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, pain management, spinal injections, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, primary care offices, emergency departments, surgical specialty, diagnosis, observation, consultation, treatment, intervention, and rehabilitation services are the major segments of ambulatory health care services market by type. Lucintel forecasts that primary case is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to preventive care, acute care, and chronic disease management.

Within this market, gastroenterology will remain the largest segment due to rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle and growing cases of digestive diseases.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to burgeoning occurrence of chronic diseases and the existence of advanced healthcare infrastructure stand as pivotal catalysts propelling market growth in the united states.

Medical Facilities Corporation, Sheridan Healthcare, Surgery Partners, Aspen Healthcare, and Nuehealth are the major suppliers in the ambulatory health care services market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

  1. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

 

  1. Medical Battery Market

 

  1. Stent Market

 

  1. Wheelchair Market
  2. 3D Printing Medical Device Market
  3. Medical Device Market

 

  1. Diagnostic Imaging Market

 

  1. Medical Lifting Sling Market

 

  1. Liquid Biopsy Market

 

  1. Stretcher Market

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution