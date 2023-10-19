Lucintel Forecasts the Global Pre-Biased Transistor Market to Reach $ 1.68 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global pre-biased transistor market looks promising with opportunities in the controlling IC inputs, digital systems, and switching loads markets. The global pre-biased transistor market is expected to reach an estimated $1.68 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for electronic devices, expansion of 4G and 5G networks worldwide, and growth of industrial automation.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in pre-biased transistor market to 2030 by type (NPN, NPN/PNP, and PNP), application (controlling IC inputs, digital systems, and switching loads), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, NPN, NPN/PNP, and PNP are the major segments of pre-biased transistor market by type. Lucintel forecasts that NPN is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to higher electron mobility than PNP transistors.

Within this market, controlling IC will remain the largest segment due to variety of IC applications, including microprocessors, memory chips, and analog ICS.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of electronics industry.

Infineon Technologies, ROHM Semiconductor, ON Semiconductor, Diodes, Micro Commercial Comp are the major suppliers in the pre-biased transistor market.

