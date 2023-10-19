Lucintel Forecasts the Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market to Reach $ 9.39 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. The global high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) market is expected to reach an estimated $9.39 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adaption in in aerospace and defense sector and highest usage in wireless technologies.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) market to 2030 by type (gallium nitride, silicon carbide, gallium arsenide, and others), end use (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, gallium nitride, silicon carbide, and gallium arsenide are the major segments of high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that gallium nitride is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to their high-quality, high-power density, and wide transmission.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment due to higher adaption for their superior large-frequency, low-noise, and wideband applications.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the expansion of the semiconductors market and rise in sales of evs.

Infineon, Intel, Mitsubishi, Wolfspeed, Nxp, Microsemi, Texas, Renesas Electronics, St Microelectronics, and Qorvo are the major suppliers in the high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) market.

