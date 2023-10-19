The Global Wireless Health And Fitness Device Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global wireless health and fitness device market looks promising with opportunities in the hardware, software and services markets. The global wireless health and fitness device is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing incidence of cardiovascular disease, rising awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and increasing proliferation of smartphones and mobile health applications.

In this market, wrist strap type device, wearable type device, body monitoring device, sensor enabled equipment, and accessories are the major segments of wireless health and fitness device by type.

Lucintel forecasts that wrist strap type device will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it is easy to use and wear and it comes with a variety of features, such as step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking.

Within this market, hardware will remain the largest segment as it helps in collecting and tracking data.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing awareness among people towards health and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.

Abbott Diabetes Care, Adidas, Alive Technologies, Apple, Asustek Computer, Beurer, Dexcom, Entra Health Systems, Fitbit, and Garmin are the major suppliers in the wireless health and fitness device.

