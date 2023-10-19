The Global Pulse Generator Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global pulse generator market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and telecommunication markets. The global pulse generator market is expected to reach an estimated $0.39 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing innovations of advanced electronics instruments, increasing adoption of pulse generators for testing digital systems and circuits, and miniaturization of electronics and electrical components.

In this market, TTL pulse generator and multichannel pulse generator are the major segments of pulse generator market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that multichannel pulse generator will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its wide range of testing applications in medical, electronics, and others sectors.

Within this market, healthcare will remain the largest segment due to its usage in several medical devices, such as pacemakers, implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs), and spinal cord stimulators.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significantly growing electronic and healthcare sectors and increasing invetsments in the infrastructure development activities in the region.

Keysight Technologies, B&K Precision, Quantum Composers, Tektronix, and National Instruments are the major suppliers in the pulse generator market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market