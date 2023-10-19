Navigating Challenges in the Plastic Processing Machinery Industry 2023-2030

Plastic Processing Machinery Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Plastic Processing Machinery Industry Data Book – Plastic Injection Molding Machine, Plastic Extrusion Machinery, Plastic Blow Molding Machine Market

Grand View Research’s plastic processing machinery industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Plastic Processing Machinery Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, the hydraulic segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 52.5% in 2022. The automotive industry is expected to have a high demand for hydraulic technology because manufacturing large & heavy parts requires a strong clamping force. In fields like aerospace, defense, and marine, hydraulic plastic molding machines are frequently used to manufacture heavy parts

Based on technology, the electric segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. Electric plastic injection molding machines are highly efficient and require less start-up time and run-time compared to hydraulic injection molding machines. Electric plastic injection molding machines use 50% to 75% less energy on average than their hydraulic equivalents because they are tighter, faster, cleaner, and have a repeatable process production equipment with little waste

In terms of end-use, the automotive segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 29.2% in 2022 owing to factors such as material compatibility, high precision, repeatability, and surface finish. Furthermore, increasing demand for lightweight automotive components and rising automotive production are expected to propel market growth

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Plastic Processing Machinery Industry Data Book – Plastic Injection Molding Machine, Plastic Extrusion Machinery, Plastic Blow Molding Machine Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030”, Data Book published by Grand View Research

Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Report Highlights

Single-screw type segment accounted for 63.2% of the global market revenue in 2022 as they offer continuous output, compact design, low noise emission, low cost, and easy operation. Moreover, single-screw extruders are mainly used in plastic forming.

The construction end-use segment accounted for 31.8% of the global market revenue in 2022. The rising investment has significantly influenced the use of extruded products in the construction industry in the housing sector. The growth of the construction industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe has resulted in an increased demand for extruded products, including window frames, curtain walling, door frames, roofing & exterior claddings, canopies, space frame systems, and arches, thereby driving the demand for extrusion machinery in the construction industry.

In December 2022, Davis-Standard launched the EPIC IV Control System. The system will enhance the worker’s experience and add connectivity to cloud-based solutions. The system monitors various parameters such as cooling functions, barrel heating, drive power unit, motor characteristics and extruder reducer.

Go through the table of content of Plastic Processing Machinery Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Plastic Blow Molding Machine Market Report Highlights

The injection stretch technology segment accounted for 52.5% of the global revenue share in 2022. The growing trend toward sustainable packaging and consumer desire for lightweight, break-resistant bottles and containers are both expected to drive growth in the market for injection stretch molding machines

The packaging end-use segment accounted for a 34.8% share of the global revenue in 2022. The packaging market is constantly evolving as firms seek new, ecologically responsible packaging choices that also meet their specific requirements. Due to its high level of flexibility and ability to be tailored in terms of form, size, and material, several packaging manufacturers prefer plastic blow molding machines

Asia Pacific accounted for around 38.6% of the global revenue share in 2022. The region’s packaging industry’s efficiency and productivity have increased owing to the use of cutting-edge technology in plastic blow molding machines such as automation and robotics, which has increased demand for these machines in this region

In 2021, the BM 902D, a new high-performance blow molding machine, was introduced by Bekum Maschinenfabriken GmbH. The machine has an advanced hydraulic system and an intuitive user interface, and it is made to create huge parts with great precision and productivity

Competitive Insights

Major players in the plastic processing machinery market include Arburg GmbH + Co KG., KraussMaffei, Haitian International, Milacron, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH., Chen Hsong Holdings Limited, UBE Machinery Corporation, Ltd., and Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. The manufacturers of plastic processing machinery adopt several strategies, including acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product developments, and geographical expansions, to enhance their market penetration and cater to the changing technological requirements of various end-users such as automotive, consumer goods, packaging, and electronics, among others.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter