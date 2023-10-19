The Global Servo Press Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global servo press market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, aerospace, and electrical & electronic markets. The global servo press market is expected to reach an estimated $1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high-precision and high-speed metal forming, growing need for automation and efficiency, and rising government regulations on safety and vehicle emissions.

In this market, crank and screw are the major segments of servo press market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that crank will remain the larger segment over the forecast period as it is simple to design and manufacture.

Within this market, automotive is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for automobiles and growing focus on reducing the weight of vehicles.

APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries supported by growing urbanization and industrialization in the region.

Promess Incorporated, Komatsu, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Nidec Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corporation, Japan Automatic Machine, Schuler, Amino North America Cororation, Tox Pressotechnik Cmbh, and Simpac Corporation are the major suppliers in the servo press market.

