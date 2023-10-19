CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global full cup ANC headset market looks promising with opportunities in the personal and commercial markets. The global full cup ANC headset market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adaption of smart wearables and rising demand for premium audio quality.

In this market, bluetooth, wireless and wired are the major segments of full cup ANC headset market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that wireless is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to more comfortable features.

Within this market, personal will remain the largest segment due to high adaption in variety of applications, such as listening to music, watching movies, and gaming.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of key players and rising disposable income.

Sony, Apple, Bose, Sennheiser Electronic, Audio-Technica, General Motors, Harman International, Beats Electronics, Bang & Olufsen, and Jabra are the major suppliers in the full cup ANC headset market.

