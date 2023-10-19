CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dichroic glass polarizer market looks promising with opportunities in the scientific use, industrial use, and home use markets. The global dichroic glass polarizer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high-performance displays and high adoption of optical instruments.

In this market, absorptive and reflective are the major segments of dichroic glass polarizer market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that reflective is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to increasing usage for reflective dichroic glass polarizers in displays, such as LCDs and OLEDs.

Within this market, scientific use will remain the largest segment due to high usage in scientific instruments, such as microscopes, telescopes, and spectrometers.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high demand in the region’s well-established display, camera, and optical instrument industries.

Edmund Optics, Rotunda Scientific Technologies, Grainger Industrial, Thorlabs, Shin-Etsu, Polaroid, Hoya, 3M, Santa Cruz, and Ocean Optics are the major suppliers in the dichroic glass polarizer market.

