The Global Fault Location Monitor Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fault location monitor market looks promising with opportunities in the overhead line fault, cable fault, and panel fault markets. The global fault location monitor market is expected to reach an estimated $1.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of renewable energy source and growing investments in power transmission and distribution networks.

In this market, single-phase and three-phase are the major segments of fault location monitor market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that three-phase is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to high-power applications.

Within this market, overhead line fault will remain the largest segment due to transmit electricity over long distances.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to aging infrastructure and fastest growing economies like China, India, and others.

Accumetrics, Bender, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Hakel, Huawei Marine, Megger, Optasense, Qualitrol Company, SM Systems, and Von are the major suppliers in the fault location monitor market.

