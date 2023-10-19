The Global Weight Loss Management Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global weight loss management market looks promising with opportunities in the meal, beverage, and supplement markets. The global weight loss management market is expected to reach an estimated $443.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes, hypertension, and orthopedic diseases and significantly growing overweight and obese population across the globe.

In this market, fitness center, slimming center, consulting service, and online weight loss program are the major segments of weight loss management market by service.

Lucintel forecasts that consulting service is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for personalized weight loss plans and the growing awareness towards health and fitness.

Within this market, beverage will remain the largest segment due to surge in obese population and growing consumer awareness towards low-calorie food and beverages in the developing countries.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high occurrence of of obesity and chronic diseases and rising nmuber of fitness centers in the region.

Atkins Nutritionals, Herbalife, Nutrisystem, Kellogg, Ethicon Ethicon, Covidien, Apollo Endosurgery, Olympus, Weight Watchers, and Jenny Craig are the major suppliers in the weight loss management market.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056