The Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global smart grid cyber security market looks promising with opportunities in the endpoint, network, application, and database markets. The global smart grid cyber security market is expected to reach an estimated $16.07 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of smart grid technologies, rising number of connected devices in smart grid networks, and growing cyber-attacks issues.

In this market, cloud and on-premises are the major segments of smart grid cyber security market by deployment mode.

Lucintel forecasts that cloud is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period as it ensures owing to its security, can be scaled up easily and are cost-effective.

Within this market, network will remain the largest segment due to growing number of attacks on the critical infrastructure in utility organizations.

North America will remain the largest region ver the forecast period due to increasing adoption of smart grid technologies and presence of large numbers of smart grid security vendors in the region.

BAE Systems, IBM, Cisco Systems, Intel, Siemens, Symantec, and N-Dimension are the major suppliers in the smart grid cyber security market.

