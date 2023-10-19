The Global Power Monitoring Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global power monitoring market looks promising with opportunities in the manufacturing & process, datacenter, utilities & renewable, public infrastructure, and electric vehicle charging station markets. The global power monitoring market is expected to reach an estimated $7.87 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for efficient utilization of power resources and rising adoption of smart grid technologies.

In this market, hardware, software, and services are the major segments of power monitoring market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that hardware will remain the largest over the forecast period due to rising number of smart grid projects to install smart meters to reduce carbon emissions.

Within this market, data center is expected to witness highest growth due to huge investments in the it hubs and growing need for monitoring of the electrical power distribution infrastructure.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing need for upgrading the aging power infrastructure in the region.

Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton, Siemens, General Electric, Emerson, and Rockwell Automation are the major suppliers in the power monitoring market.

