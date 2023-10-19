The Global Lawful Interception Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 27.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global lawful interception market looks promising with opportunities in the lawful enforcement agencies and government markets. The global lawful interception market is expected to reach an estimated $19.18 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 27.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for chatbots and virtual assistants, increasing incidence of cyber attacks, and growing demand of monitoring and tracking data across the globe.

In this market, solution and service are the major segments of lawful interception market by application type.

Lucintel forecasts that solution will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing usage of these surveillance tools for both fixed and mobile networks, which enables telecom operators and ISPs to comply with their legal obligations to intercept calls and data.

Within this market, government will remain the larger segment due to growing threat of terrorism and increasing adoption of cloud-based communication platforms in government agencies around the world.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of network technologies, digital infrastructure, and smartphone and internet penetration.

Utimaco, JSI Telecom, Cisco Systems, Aqsacom, Siemens, NICE, and BAE Systems are the major suppliers in the lawful interception market..

