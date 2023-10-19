The Global Infusion Pump Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global infusion pump market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and home care markets. The global infusion pump market is expected to reach an estimated $25.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing incidence of chronic diseases, rising elderly population, and high demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in home care settings.

In this market, accessories and device are the major segments of infusion pumps market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that accessories will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing need for high volume of accessories to deliver large volumes of medications and nutrients.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment due to large patient pools in the hospital.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing health-related issues. such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic diseases and growing investments by major market players in the region.

Becton, Dickinson And Company, Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen, ICU Medical, Fresenius Kabi, and Avanos Medical are the major suppliers in the infusion pumps market.

