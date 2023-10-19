The Global Remote Tower Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.9% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global remote tower market looks promising with opportunities in the communication, information & control, and surveillance markets. The global remote tower market is expected to reach an estimated $1.01 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for air travel and rising support of government for the adoption of remote towers.

In this market, single, multiple, and contingency are the major segments of remote tower market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that multiple is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to development for the multiple remote tower concept and an efficient remote tower centre.

Within this market, communication will remain the largest segment due to growing requirement for air traffic management.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing adoption of advanced remote towers component, such as high resolution cameras, panaromic display and communication systems in UK and Sweden.

Saab, Thales, Frequentis, Indra Sistemas, and L3Harris Technologies are the major suppliers in the remote tower market.

