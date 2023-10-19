The Global Massage Equipment Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global massage equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial markets. The global massage equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $11.78 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing consumer awareness about therapeutic benefits of massage and significantly growing sedentary lifestyle.

In this market, back and body massager, leg and foot massager, neck and shoulder massager, and head massager are the major segments of massage equipment market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that head massager will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising awareness regarding anxiety & depression and massage treatment.

Within this market, commercial will remain the largest segment due to wide array of massage therapies provided by spas, health clubs, and physiotherapy centers.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significantly growing hectic lifestyle of consumers in the region.

Panasonic, Homedics, Robotouch, Osim International, Dr. Physio, Medisana, and Samsung are the major suppliers in the massage equipment market.

