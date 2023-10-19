The Global Electric Water Boiler Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electric water boiler market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial markets. The global electric water boiler market is expected to reach an estimated $19.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for energy efficient solutions, growing adoption of solar water heaters, and increasing government regulations across the globe.

In this market, hot water boiler and steam water boiler are the major segments of electric water boiler market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that hot water boiler will remain the larger segmnet as it is easy to regulate and more effective.

Within this market, residential will remain the larger segment due to increasing adoption of efficient and reliable heating units.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significantly growing urbanization and industrialization and rising investments in smart and efficient technology.

A.O. Smith, Bradford White, General Electric, Rheem, Haier, Noritz, and Bosch are the major suppliers in the electric water boiler market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market