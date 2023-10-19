The Global Wearable Payment Device Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global wearable payment device market looks promising with opportunities in the retail & grocery store, entertainment center, restaurant & bar, and hospital & pharmacy markets. The global wearable payment device market is expected to reach an estimated $94.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising popularity of contactless payments, increasing adoption of wearable technology, and government initiatives to promote digital payments.

In this market, near-field communication technology, radio frequency identification, and QR & barcode are the major segments of wearable payment device market by technology.

Lucintel forecasts that near-field communication will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing use of NFC based smartphones and other mobile devices, and it is becoming increasingly popular in wearable payment devices.

Within this market, retail & grocery stores is expected to remain the largest segment due to significantly growing retail business and increasing volume of transactions, making them ideal environments for wearable payment devices.

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to high adoption of wearable payment devices, including smartwatches and fitness trackers with payment capabilities.

Visa, Barclays, Fitbit, Samsung Electronics, Garmin, Apple, Mastercard, Google, Paypal Holdings, and Tappy Technology are the major suppliers in the wearable payment device market.

