The Global Tripod And Monopod Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global tripod and monopod market looks promising with opportunities in the camera, camcorder, spotting scope, and telescope markets. The global tripod and monopod market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing popularity of photography and videography, advancements in imaging technology, and growth of the smartphone photography market.

In this market, tripods and monopods are the major segments of tripods and monopods market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that tripods will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to increasing use of tripods by social media influencers and it is considered as an ideal for taking time-lapse photos and videos, and for astrophotography.

Within this market, camera is expected to remain the largest segment as cameras are the most popular type of photographic equipment, and tripods and monopods are essential for taking sharp and clear photos, especially in low-light conditions.

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to growing photography and videography industry, as well as the increasing use of smartphones and cameras in the region.

Zomei, Vitec, Velbon, Vanguard, SLIK Corporation, Sirui, SWIT, Ravelli, Manfrotto, and LVG are the major suppliers in the tripods and monopods market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056