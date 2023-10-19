The Global Smart Ring Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 41.4% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global smart ring market looks promising with opportunities in the health and wellness, payment, data transfer, notifications, and security markets. The global smart ring market is expected to reach an estimated $0.26 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 41.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for wearable technology, increasing awareness of the benefits of smart rings, and rising disposable incomes.

In this market, IOS and android are the major segments of smart ring market by operating system.

Lucintel forecasts that android is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to the large number of android devices in the market and the wider compatibility of android smart rings with different devices.

Within this market, health and wellness is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing popularity of fitness tracking devices and rising demand for smart rings that can track health data, such as heart rate, sleep quality, and blood oxygen levels.

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to high adoption of smart rings and consumer demand for wearable technology and rising interest in health and fitness tracking among people of the region.

Jakcom, Kerv Wearables, NFC Ring, Ringly, Logbar, Mota, Vinaya, Nimb, Oura, and Thetouch X are the major suppliers in the smart ring market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056