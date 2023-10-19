Lucintel Forecasts the Global Tea Bar Machine Market to Reach $ 2.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global tea bar machine market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and household markets. The global tea bar machine market is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are changing consumer preferences, rising awareness towards health and wellness, and growing adoption of reusable cups and reducing single-use plastic waste.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in tea bar machine market to 2030 by type (single hot tea bar and hot and cold tea bar machine), application (commercial and household), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, single hot tea bar and hot and cold tea bar machine are the major segments of tea bar machine market by type. Lucintel forecasts that single hot tea bar will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing demand from commerical market as they are more affordable and easier to use than hot and cold tea bar machines.

Within this market, commerical will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand from restaurants, cafes, and offices.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the rising numer of tea drinkers and growing popularity of tea bar cafes and restaurants in the region.

Bunn-O-Matic Corporation, Breville, Crem International, Grindmaster-Cecilware, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding, Jura Elektroapparate, and Melitta are the major suppliers in the tea bar machine market.

