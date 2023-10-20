Overactive Bladder Treatment (OAB) Market | Global Industry Report, 2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Size Likely Grow at 4.2% CAGR, Will Reach USD 5.2 Billion by 2030: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Overactive Bladder Treatment (OAB) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapy; By Disease Type (Idiopathic Overactive Bladder, Neurogenic Overactive Bladder); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global overactive bladder treatment market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

What is Overactive Bladder Treatment? How Big is Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Size?

Overview

After menopause, vaginal estrogen therapy can assist in strengthening the muscles and tissues in the urethra and vaginal area. Vaginal estrogen materializes in a suppository, cream, ring, or tablet and can notably enhance the symptoms of an overactive bladder. The rising demand for the overactive bladder treatment (OAB) market can be attributed to the initiation of medications that relax the bladder and can help relieve symptoms of overactive bladder and lessen occurrences of urge incontinence.

Increasing cases of diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, which contributes to overactive bladder disorder, and the growing elderly population are the critical factors pushing the market growth. Urinary incontinence typically rises with aging and can influence the quality of life and health. With the growing rate of overactive bladder, together with alternative urinary diseases, the market is anticipated to be high.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/overactive-bladder-treatment-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

What Does the Report Include?

Develop business strategies by comprehending the trends shaping and driving the market

Driving revenues by comprehending the crucial trends, ingenious products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to influence the market

Plan successful sales and marketing strategies by comprehending the competitive landscape

Identify upcoming players with possibly robust product portfolios and generate effective counterstrategies

Organize the sales and marketing efforts by recognizing the market categories and segments that portray optimum opportunities for investments, consolidation, and strategic partnerships

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

AbbVie

Astellas Pharma

Laborie

Endo International PLC

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

Johnson & Johnson Services

Medtronic

Pfizer

Sanofi

Viatris

Teva Pharmaceutical

Hisamitsu

Johnson & Johnson

Macleods Pharmaceuticals

Urovant Sciences

Lupin

Uro Medical

Sun Pharmaceutical

Glenmark

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Bayer AG

Hugel

To Know Additional Information on Market Players, Download Sample PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

Growth in the geriatric population to push the market

The overactive bladder treatment (OAB) market size is expanding due to the escalation in the geriatric population, and growing consciousness about prevalent treatments for overactive bladder syndrome is the prominent driver of market growth. For instance, as per the National Association of Continence in 2018, 1 in 3 adults surpassing the age of 30 abided by nocturia globally. Also, as per the report published by the US Department of Health and Human Services 2018, approximately 25 million personnel in the US suffered from urinary incontinence.

Overactive bladder treatment (OAB) market sales are soaring due to prominent vital players involved in the making of overactive bladder treatments being inclined to adopt several belligerent business strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, product approvals, product launches, and patents. For instance, in May 2018, Astellas Pharma Inc. obtained the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s acceptance of the utilization of mirabegron in the merger with solifenacin succinate to cure symptoms linked with overactive bladder syndrome.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/18121

Recent Developments

A curative generic variety of Pfizer’s Toviaz ER tablets were put forward in the US in July 2022 by Dr. Reddy’s laboratories. It is used to treat an overactive bladder.

Segmental Analysis

Mirabegron to emerge as the most significant industry segment

Based on therapy, the mirabegron segment emerged as the industry’s largest market segment. This was due to the lower side effect account juxtaposed to other pharmacological classes. The overactive bladder treatment (OAB) market demand is increasing due to mirabegron, commonly called YM178 is the latest once-daily, incredibly impactful 3-AR agonist. Many countries are contemplating regulatory applications for mirabegron.

The idiopathic overactive bladder segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on disease type, the idiopathic overactive bladder segment accounted for the largest market share. This is due to the rise in cases of idiopathic bladder disorders and the growing usage of medications for the cure. Further, during the forecast period, the market segment is anticipated to rise faster than average. Overactive bladder treatment (OAB) market trends include women being more vulnerable to illness because of bladder muscle weakening following pregnancy and menopause. Because of the pronounced competitiveness amongst market competitors, the cost of therapy may be lessened holistically during the projection period.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/overactive-bladder-treatment-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 5.2 Billion Market Size 2022 Value USD 3.8 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 4.2% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players AbbVie, Astellas Pharma, Laborie, Endo International PLC, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Medtronic, Pfizer, Sanofi, Viatris, Teva Pharmaceutical, Hisamitsu, Johnson & Johnson Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Urovant Sciences, Lupin , Uro Medical, Sun Pharmaceutical, Glenmark, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Ag and Hugel Segments Covered By Therapy, By Disease Type, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Progressive healthcare system to drive the North American market

North America held the most overactive bladder treatment (OAB) market share due to the progressive healthcare system in the nation. Because overactive bladder treatment comes under insurance, the illness is anticipated to become more widespread as people grow old. With the existence of prominent companies, the market is expected to grow throughout the projection period.

Browse the Detail Report “Overactive Bladder Treatment (OAB) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapy; By Disease Type (Idiopathic Overactive Bladder, Neurogenic Overactive Bladder); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/overactive-bladder-treatment-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Report Highlights

The market is anticipated to be dominated by Mirabegron in 2021. When compared to other pharmacological classes on the market, this industry’s lower side-effect profile is one of its main growth drivers

The idiopathic overactive bladder segment retained a bigger market share in 2021, owing to the higher prevalence of idiopathic overactive bladder illnesses and the increasing use of pharmaceuticals for treatment.

The majority of the market was controlled by North America. The market is anticipated to expand throughout the course of the projection period because overactive bladder treatment is covered by insurance, the disease is anticipated to become more common as people age, and presence of large firms in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

What will be the growth of the market in the coming years?

Who are the key players in the market?

What will be the size of the market in the foreseeable future?

Which therapy type is anticipated to record a healthy CAGR in the market?

Which region is anticipated to grow a substantial CAGR in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Overactive Bladder Treatment Market report based on therapy, disease type, and region:

By Therapy Outlook

Anticholinergics

Mirabegron

Neurostimulation

Intravesical Instillation

Other Therapies

By Disease Type Outlook

Idiopathic Overactive Bladder

Neurogenic Overactive Bladder

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Healthcare Research Reports:

Cosmetic Dentistry Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cosmetic-dentistry-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cosmetic-dentistry-market Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostics Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ivd-infectious-disease-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ivd-infectious-disease-market Health Sensors Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/health-sensors-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/health-sensors-market Medical Tubing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-tubing-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-tubing-market Hormonal Contraceptive Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/hormonal-contraceptive-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter