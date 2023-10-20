Animal Intestinal Health Market Predicting Share and Scope Trends for 2023-2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Global Animal Intestinal Health Market Size Projected to Reach USD 6,371.4 Million By 2030: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Animal Intestinal Health Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Additive (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Phytogenics, and Immuno-stimulants); By Livestock; By Form; By Function; By Source; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global animal intestinal health market size was valued at USD 3,195.7 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD d6,371.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

How Big is Animal Intestinal Health Market Size?

Overview

The animal’s intestinal health is a crucial aspect in deciding the animal’s complete health condition. It can be determined by the factors such as microbiome, the number of bacteria, fungi, and viruses that the animal bear inside, e.g., in its intestines. The intestines are of two types large intestine and small intestine. The intestines of an animal are a kind of tube. From those, the food moves from the stomach.

The immune system is a difficult network of cells, tissues, and organs. The immune system helps the body fight against infections and diseases. Growing advantages of animal intestinal ingredients in feeding products are anticipated to boost the animal intestinal health market demand over the assessment period. The rising production of eggs and meat is propelling the market.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-intestinal-health-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Key Highlights of the Report:

A recent review of the global markets for animal intestinal health and associated technologies.

Assessment of the actual market size for animal intestinal health, corresponding market share analysis, and revenue forecast on the basis of product, type/application, end user, and geographic region.

Highlights of the recent and future prospects in the industry for animal intestinal health and areas of focus to predict this industry into several segments and sub-segments.

It covers the crucial issues elaborate in the research and development (R&D) of more productive approaches for drug discovery.

Competitive analysis of the industry for animal intestinal health and updated information on mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, and collaborations during the current and forecasted period.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Anco Animal Nutrition

Archer Daniels Midland

Bluestar Adisseo

Biorigin

Cargill Incorporated

Hansen Holding

Calpis

Delacon Biotechnik.

DuPont

Eckel Animal Nutrition

Evonik Industries

Koninklijke

Kemin Industries

Lallemand

Nutreco

Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe

SunTech Medical

To Know Additional Information on Market Players, Download Sample PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

The rising frequency of incidental diseases among animals is propelling the industry

The animal intestinal health market size is uplifting due to increasing disposable income in evolving nations is propelling the demand for egg and meat products. Technological advancement in the feed industry and rising innovations are other factors boosting the market. Growing awareness regarding feed and food safety, there is a rapid shift toward natural growth promoters (NGPs) which is expected to uplift the market share during the assessment period.

Increasing demand for dairy products is raising the maintenance of animal health which is expected to boost the industry. Growing research and development activities towards the market are predicted to propel the market during the foreseen period. Also, the rising demand for animal protein between customers is a major factor that is expected to fuel the animal intestinal health market share over the prediction period. The rising frequency of incidental diseases among animals is accelerating the market.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/18321

Recent Developments

In May 2021, Evonik launched probiotics, protein diets, & consulting for the intestinal health of laying hens, broiler chickens & pigs. These products will help to maintain animal health without the use of antibiotics and will increase production and profitability.

In September 2021, ADM Animal introduced Forage First as a premium gastrointestinal health nutritional supplement. Its special combination of ingredients promotes a healthy gastric pH while defending and bolstering the horse’s stomach lining.

Segmental Analysis

The probiotics segment is anticipated to dominate the industry

On the basis of additive, the probiotic segment is expected to dominate the industry over foreseen period. This segment is expected to dominate because probiotics are more often used as a fixed alternative for antibiotics to propel animal performance. Also, they revealed that several healthcare firms from across the world have established and documented suitable safety protocols for the evolution of probiotics.

The Poultry segment is predicted to grow at a considerable rate

On the basis of livestock, the animal intestinal health market segmentations are classified into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and other livestock. Out of all, the poultry segment is expected to dominate the market due to the factors such as rising population, increasing income, and rising urbanization. Due to these factors, the consumption of food items such as milk, eggs, and meat is rising. The rising production of nutritious poultry meat is propelling the market share.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-intestinal-health-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Animal Intestinal Health Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 6,371.4 Million Market Size 2022 Value USD 3,422.25 Million Expected CAGR Growth 8.1% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Anco Animal Nutrition Competence GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bluestar Adisseo Co Ltd., Biorigin, Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Calpis Co., Ltd, Delacon Biotechnik Ges.M.B.H., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition GmbH & Co., Evonik Industries, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., Lallemand, Inc., Nutreco N.V., Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, and SunTech Medical, Inc. Segments Covered By Additive, By Livestock, By Form, By Function, By Source, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share

On a geographical basis, the North American region is anticipated to dominate the market due to rising government activities to protect the welfare and safety of animals. The demand for several feed additives, such as probiotics, antioxidants, enzymes, flavors, and sweeteners, among others, should rise as there is an increasing requirement to improve the digestibility of feed materials.

Further, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the assessment period. This region is expected to have a high demand for chicken goods, which is expected to raise the demand for feed products for broilers and layers. As the demand for beef and pork is rising due to the westernization of diet, the evolving nations of Asia Pacific are expected to propel the demand of the animal intestinal health market over the assessment period.

Browse the Detail Report “Animal Intestinal Health Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Additive (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Phytogenics, and Immuno-stimulants); By Livestock; By Form; By Function; By Source; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-intestinal-health-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Animal Intestinal Health Market Report Highlights

Dry segment is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period due to dry form makes it easier for consumers to use because it can be combined with feed ingredients

Probiotics market segment accounted for the significant growth of the global revenue share due to probiotics aiding in weight gain, increasing feed product digestibility, and improving the overall gut flora in livestock species like pigs, ruminants, and poultry.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow with a substantial CAGR owing to expanding industrial corridors, growing demand for food derived from animals, and rising public awareness of animal health.

Key Questions Answered in The Report Include:

What is the size of the animal intestinal health market?

What is the animal intestinal health industry growth?

Who are the leading players in the animal intestinal health industry?

Which segment is considered the largest animal intestinal health industry share?

What are the factors uplifting the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the animal intestinal health market report based on additive, livestock, form, function, source, and region:

By Additive Outlook

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Phytogenics

Immunostimulants

By Livestock Outlook

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquaculture

Other Livestock

By Form Outlook

Dry

Liquid

By Function Outlook

Metabolism

Weight Gain

Nutrient Digestion

Disease Prevention

Bone and Joint Health

By Source Outlook

Microbial

Plant-Based

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter