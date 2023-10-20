Digital Pharmacy Market Investment Strategy, Industry Outlook, 2023-2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Digital Pharmacy (E-pharmacy) Market Share Expected to Touch USD 340.17 Billion By 2030, at 17.05% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Digital Pharmacy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Type (Prescription Medicines and Over-the-counter Products); By Platform; By Product; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global digital pharmacy market share was valued at USD 83.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 340.17 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.05% during the forecast period.

What is Expected Size & Share of Digital Pharmacy (E-pharmacy) Market?

Overview

Digital pharmacy is a business model that considers the composition and sale of prescription and non-prescription drugs as in conventional pharmacies. Online pharmacy takes orders online and dispatches the medications to their terminal by post. The rapid rise in demand for the digital pharmacy market can be attributed to the fact that people who reside far from a conventional pharmacy, the elderly, disabled people, and those who work diligently can take advantage of this fast and easy method of obtaining medicines.

The growing reach of the internet across the globe, enhancing digitalization of healthcare services, and the growing number of tech-savvy consumers are the prominent factors pushing the market growth. Growing consumer preference for online purchases with an increased concentration on satisfaction is also helping the transition. The increasing acquisition of digital technologies and e-commerce in healthcare is expected to push overall growth.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-pharmacy-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

What Does the Report Include?

Market share, size, and forecast by revenue

Market dynamics include growth drivers, restraints, investment opportunities, and leading trends

Market segmentation including a comprehensive analysis by product type, platform type, drug type, and region

Competitive landscape including top vital vendors and other prominent vendors

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Amazon Pharmacy

CVS Health

Walgreen Co.

Giant Eagle Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Express Scripts Holding Company

Rowlands Pharmacy

Optum Rx Inc.

Axelia Solutions

Apollo Pharmacy

Com

Cigna Corporation

Apex Healthcare Berhad

PharmEasy

Pharmex Direct Inc.

Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC.

To Know Additional Information on Market Players, Download Sample PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

Growing penetration of smartphones to propel the growth of the market

The growing penetration of smartphones is additionally helping the market growth. As per the mobile economy 2020, smartphone penetration was 65.0% in 2019 and is anticipated to reach 80.0% by 2025. The explosion in the healthcare sector, together with high operational costs with the implementation of digital pharmacy solutions. The digital pharmacy market size is expanding due to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions leading to the escalation in demand for several healthcare products, including drugs. This indicates the increasing penetration of online modes of drug acquisition worldwide.

The increasing geriatric population is also anticipated to propel the market’s growth. The comfort of operation, growing digitalization, and the growing number of beneficiaries lodging under Medicare are some factors supporting the development. Digital pharmacy market sales are soaring due to increased funding, increasing investment, and growing strategic enterprises being shouldered by many funding agencies, governments, and companies contributing to the market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/17711

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Hyphens Pharma International Ltd., the giant specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare company in Singapore, initiated WellAway ePharmacy in the region. The contemporary ePharmacy provides customers undemanding approach to several pharmaceutical services, together with helping doctors and teleconsultation. The current services will benefit parents who are elderly, immobile, and self-isolating.

Segmental Analysis

The counter products segment accounted for the highest market share

Based on drug type, the counter products segment accounted for the highest market share. Growing consciousness regarding the obtainability of OTC products and education about the primary medication for various kinds of common diseases among the global population are the vital factors anticipated to encourage the segment’s growth over the forecast period. The digital pharmacy market demand is rising due to the obtainability of over-the-counter products for often transpiring diseases like cold and flu driving the market.

The health wellness and nutrition segment registers the highest growth rate

Based on product, the health wellness and nutrition segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the study period due to the growing consciousness of several kinds of nutritional products and increasing consumer preferences towards health wellness, particularly in advanced economies such as the United States, Canada, and France. Additionally, digital pharmacy market trends include growing the introduction of contemporary nutritional and wellness products by large global manufacturers and suppliers worldwide, generating growth opportunities for the segment market over the coming years.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-pharmacy-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Digital Pharmacy (E-pharmacy) Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 340.17 Billion Market Size 2022 Value USD 96.56 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 17.05% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Amazon Pharmacy, CVS Health, Walgreen Co., Giant Eagle Inc., Walmart Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, Rowlands Pharmacy, Optum Rx Inc., Axelia Solutions, Apollo Pharmacy, Netmeds.Com, Cigna Corporation, Apex Healthcare Berhad, PharmEasy, Pharmex Direct Inc., and Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC Segments Covered By Drug Type, By Platform, By Product, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

A rapid increase in the adoption of e-commerce to boost the North American region

North America held the most significant digital pharmacy market share due to the rapid adoption of e-commerce, increasing online sales, and enhanced and developed healthcare infrastructure. A substantial rise in the geriatric population is the key factor anticipated to propel the growth and demand of the market in the region.

In the Asia Pacific region, there is a fast CAGR during the forecast period. San increase in the government’s complimentary initiatives, extensive population base, and increasing adoption of progressive technologies, particularly in developing countries such as India and China. Further, the growing digitalization in health care systems and consciousness in context to innovative technologies among consumers are anticipated to push the growth of the digital pharmacy market in the region.

Browse the Detail Report “Digital Pharmacy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Type (Prescription Medicines and Over-the-counter Products); By Platform; By Product; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-pharmacy-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Digital Pharmacy Market Report Highlights

Over-the-products segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021 due to the easy availability of OTC products and growing prevalence of various types of frequent diseases like cold and flu.

Health wellness & nutrition sector is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period, which is attributed to the rising consumer preferences towards nutritional and wellness products, mainly in high-income nations.

App-based segment held a significant revenue share in 2021 and is projected to maintain this throughout the forecast period because of the rising number of mobile users and penetration of fast internet facilities across the globe.

North America was the leading region in market in 2021 owing to increased adoption of the e-commerce industry and growing consumer spending capacity to spend on healthcare products and the increasing geriatric population.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the size of the market and the anticipated growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the market forward?

What are the top companies?

What are the different categories that the market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the digital pharmacy market report based on drug type, platform, product, and region:

By Drug Type Outlook

Prescription Medicines

Over-the-counter Products

By Platform Outlook

App-Based

Web-Based

By Product Outlook

Health, Wellness & Nutrition

Personal Care

Medications

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter