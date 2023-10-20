Exosome Research Market to 2032 – Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —At 31.5% CAGR Rise, Demand for Exosome Research Market Will Reach Around USD 1,896 Million by 2030: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Exosome Research Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Kits and Reagents, Instruments, Other Products); By Indication; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global exosome research market size & share was valued at USD 163.5 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,896 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period.

What is Exosome Research? How Big is Exosome Research Market Size & Share?

Overview

Extracellular vesicles with a membranous structure are called exosomes. They have protein, miRNA, and lipids that can be remitted to the extracellular milieu. The rapid rise in exosome research market can be attributed to the possibility of using exosomes as biomarkers for disease and delivery systems for therapeutics. This is important because of their capacity to cross the blood-brain barrier. Further, the fluid biopsy needed to analyze biomarkers in the blood or the urine is minimally invasive.

The growing investment in research and development activities by the life science industries will provide more commercial opportunities for exosome research products, all of which will contribute to the market’s growth. Governments in advancing countries are investing heavily in modernizing healthcare infrastructure in their countries to increase the approach to healthcare. Due to this, exosome research products are forecast to be in high demand.

What Does the Report Include?

This report offers a quantitative analysis of the market segment, current estimations, and dynamics of market analysis

The market research is provided along with information linked to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities

PORTER’s five forces analysis underscores the potency of buyers and suppliers, so profit-oriented decisions are made, and the network between supplier-buyer is strengthened

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation that helps determine the prevailing market opportunities

Prominent countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

System Biosciences

Bio-Techne

Lonza

QIAGEN

ExoDx

Hitachi Chemical

Aethlon Medical

NanoSomiX

Malvern Panalytical

Sistemic Scotland Limited

NX PharmaGen

Miltenyi Biotec

AMS Biotechnology

Norgen Biotek

Novus Biologicals

BioVision

Pall Corporation

Exopharm

EverZom

Key Growth Driving Factors

Examination of the diagnostics and therapeutic applications for a broad range of disorders to push the market

Exosomes have been successively developed for disease therapy, and diagnosis as the functions of exosomes in disease pathophysiological pathways have become comprehensible in spite of the fact that no FDA-approved clinical exosomes products to date, the number of present clinical trials applying exosome-dependent medicines and diagnostics continues to rise. The exosome research market size is expanding due to other problems examining the diagnostics and therapeutic applications of exosomes for a broad range of disorders, including cognitive impairment, Alzheimer’s disease, heart failure, stroke, and periodontitis, displaying a wide gamut of exosome clinical potential.

Speedy scientific progression in exosome research and technological development, such as contrasting exosome processing and characterization methods and proposing exosome workflows, exosome-based nano-theranostics platforms and designer exosomes have sanctioned extensively promising diagnostics and clinical applications to the assuming which has sparked notable efforts to translate them into the clinical use. The exosome research market sales are soaring as there is a progression in exosome nanotechnology, which has created the unparalleled possibility for exosome-related physiology, biochemistry, pathology, and treatments carving a framework for the scientific community to design and develop the exosome-based nano-theranostics platform.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Bio-Techne entered into an exclusive agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific for the advancement and commercialization of the ExoTRU kidney transplant rejection test formulated by Bio-Techne. This liquid biopsy test provides allograft health information appropriate for clinical and research applications.

Segmental Analysis

The kits and Reagents segment was the most significant contributor to sales

Based on product, kits, and reagents segment was the most significant contributor to sales. The exosome research market demand is rising as exosomes must be accurately identified since circulating exosomal microRNAs offer unique possibilities as biomarkers. Therefore, easy-to-use kits and reagents have been manufactured, motivating the usage of such items in exosome research. The necessary procedures of isolation and purification are also needed for exosome research approaches accelerating their general commercialization.

Neurodegenerative diseases contributed significantly to the global revenue

Based on indication, neurodegenerative diseases contributed significantly to global revenue. The exosome research market trends include neurodegenerative diseases being the spearheading cause of disability and mortality and a sizeable financial burden on healthcare systems. Exosomes are included in intercellular communication, myelin sheath maintenance, and waste disposal from the nervous system.

Exosome Research Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 1,896 Million Market Size 2022 Value USD 212.0 Million Expected CAGR Growth 31.5% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, System Biosciences, Bio-Techne, Lonza, QIAGEN, ExoDx, Hitachi Chemical, Aethlon Medical, NanoSomiX, Malvern Panalytical, Sistemic Scotland Limited, NX PharmaGen, Miltenyi Biotec, AMS Biotechnology, Norgen Biotek, Novus Biologicals, BioVision, Pall Corporation, Exopharm, and EverZom. Segments Covered By Product, By Indication, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Outstanding healthcare infrastructure to drive the market

North America held the largest exosome research market share due to its outstanding healthcare infrastructure, complete public regulations, a substantial population of multinational enterprises, and an escalated degree of public awareness in diagnostics and healthcare. Several government-funded research studies have been carried out concerning the usage of exosome-based drugs in curing a plethora of cancers, including melanoma, breast cancer, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

The Detail Report "Exosome Research Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Kits and Reagents, Instruments, Other Products); By Indication; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030"

Exosome Research Market Report Highlights

In 2021, the kits and reagents category contributed the most revenue. Since exosomal microRNAs in circulation have great potential as biomarkers, exosomes must be carefully defined.

In 2021, the market for neurodegenerative illnesses greatly contributed to global revenue. The primary cause of disability and mortality, as well as a significant financial burden on healthcare systems, is neurodegenerative diseases.

The biomarker segment substantially boosted sales. Exosomes may be isolated from blood, urine, and saliva, three physiological fluids that are easily accessible, supporting their use as biomarkers in the detection and treatment of disease.

North America remains one of the greatest shares in the global market because of its top-notch healthcare infrastructure, strong public policies, substantial population of multinational corporations, and high public awareness regarding diagnostics and healthcare.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the exosome research market report based on product, indication, application, and region:

By Product Outlook

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Other Products

By Indication Outlook

Cancer

Neurodegenerative diseases

Cardiovascular diseases

Infectious diseases

Others

By Application Outlook

Biomarkers

Vaccine Development

Tissue Regeneration

Other Applications

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

