Hormonal Contraceptive Market – Expects Huge Surge in Coming Years

According to the research report, the global hormonal contraceptive market size was valued at USD 16.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.81 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

What is Hormonal Contraceptive? How Big is Hormonal Contraceptive Market?

Overview

There are several forms of hormonal contraception covering birth control pills, the vaginal ring, the contraceptive skin patch, and hormone-releasing contraceptive coils. Albeit their usage is in different ways, it has the same effects. The rise in demand for the hormonal contraceptive market can be attributed to them helping prohibit mature eggs from being released by the ovaries. They are known for preventing pregnancy but can have side effects such as headaches and penetrative bleeding between periods, also known as spotting.

Growing consciousness in emerging economies in the context of hormonal contraception methods, increasing funding by prominent players for R&D and new contraceptive gadgets, and encouraging initiatives by several governments to accelerate access to contraceptive products are the factors pushing the industry’s growth. Growing consciousness regarding several alternatives to circumvent pregnancies is anticipated to boost industry growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Ansell ltd

Abbvie Inc

Afaxys inc

Agile Therapeutics

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc

Church & Dwight Co Inc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Mayer Laboratories

Merck & co Inc

Organon Group of companies

Pregna International Ltd

The Female Health Company

Growth Driving Factors

Hormonal contraceptives such as progesterone injectable to push the market

Prominent companies are getting together with esteemed personalities to make people aware of the contraceptives that help avoid pregnancies. In July 2019, Allergen Plc collaborated with Ashley Tisdale, a musician, and actress, for the consciousness campaign ‘Women Who Know”. The campaign notifies women about contraceptive options, including Loestrin Fe, a hormonal pill by Allergen. The hormonal contraceptive market size is expanding as, according to World Health Organization, guidelines are provided for the use of hormonal contraceptives such as intrauterine devices, progesterone injectables, and implants for women with a higher risk of HIV.

Long-lasting birth control methods such as IUDs and vaginal rings have become more favored in the last decade, and their adoption is rising. Hormonal contraceptive market sales are soaring due to increased copayment of oral contraceptive pills and eventually enhancing affordability. Additionally, the adoption of long-lasting, adaptable devices is one of the prominent factors for industry growth.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Organon Group of Companies and Cirqle Biomedical had a license agreement for new probe nonhormonal, on-demand preventives people. The company believes in innovation and can bring on contemporary alternatives for women.

Segmental Analysis

The oral contraceptive pills segment accounted for the largest share

Based on product, the oral contraceptive pills segment accounted for the largest share. These oral preventive pills are anticipated to carry on with their dominance during the forecast period. The hormonal contraceptive market demand is on the rise due to easy obtainability, possible combination oral pills, cost-effectiveness, and escalated success rates account to be the factor.

A hormonal contraceptive segment is expected to spearhead the market growth

Based on hormones, the combined hormonal contraceptive segments are anticipated to spearhead market growth. The hormonal contraceptive market trends include rising demand for innovative product launches. Increasing consciousness about reproductive and sexual health in the emerging market drives industry growth. Further, with the escalating government initiatives and programs, many women are using preventives in developed and developing countries.

Hormonal Contraceptive Market: Report Scope

Market Outlook for 2030: USD 23.81 Billion
Market Size 2021 Value: USD 16.38 Billion
Expected CAGR Growth: 4.3% from 2022 – 2030
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Year: 2022 – 2030
Top Market Players: Ansell ltd, Abbvie Inc, Afaxys inc, Agile Therapeutics, Bayer AG, Pfizer, inc, Church & Dwight,Co,Inc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan N.V., Mayer Laboratories, Merck & co,Inc, Organon Group of companies, Pregna International Ltd, The Female Health Company
Segments Covered: By Product/Method (Pills, Implants & Patches); By Hormones (Combined and progestin); By Age; By End-User; By Region

Geographic Overview

Growing worries among teenagers with unwanted pregnancies drive the market

North America held the largest hormonal contraceptive market share due to its well-established infrastructure, massive pharmaceutical giants, and growing worries among teenagers with unwanted pregnancies.

The Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the second largest region for hormonal preventives to the rising consciousness about the preventive and government initiatives to regulate the population. Enhanced pharmaceutical sectors in countries like India and Japan will influence revenue growth.

Hormonal contraceptives Market Report Highlights

The demand for the combined contraceptive segment is expected to drive the market growth as demand for fewer side effects, effective and lower acne prone and other symptoms are growing over time.

Based on product, oral pills are accounted to contribute towards higher revenue for the market as they are conveniently available and have high accuracy.

Household segment by end-use is expected to spearhead revenue growth in the forecast period due to ease of consumption at home to avoid unplanned pregnancy.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx over the forecast period due to high unmet needs and more women moving towards their reproductive age.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Hormonal Contraceptive market report based on product, Hormones, Age group, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Oral contraceptive pills

Emergency contraceptive pills

Transdermal patches

Injectable birth control

Vaginal Rings

By Hormones Outlook

Combined

Progestin-only Contraceptive

By Age Group Outlook

15-24 years

25-34 years

35-44 years

Above 44 years

By End User Outlook

Hospitals

Household

Clinics

Gynecology centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

