Wallpaper Industry: Recent Developments and Their Impact Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Nonwoven Wallpaper Market Report Highlights

The global Nonwoven Wallpaper Market size was estimated at USD 355.05 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Consumers prefer nonwoven wallpaper in large part because it supports digital printing. Nonwoven substrates are becoming more and more necessary due to the rising demand for wallpaper that has been digitally produced.

Nonwoven wallpapers maintain their structural stability in both dry and wet settings when combined with the printing solution.

The gauze, tea bags, and coffee filters that are made with a precise blend of synthetic and natural fibers are utilized to manufacture these wallpapers.

The fibers are mixed with binders strengthened with acrylates and frequently blended with additional colors to achieve opacity.

Fabric Wallpaper Market Report Highlights

The global Fabric Wallpaper Market size was estimated at USD 300.15 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The DIY trend and the availability of wallpaper with customization choices are two market-driving factors.

The market is also anticipated to increase because of many investments made by large corporations in the production of eco-friendly and creative wallpapers. Homeowners use fabric wallpaper because it is simple to remove with water.

Baking soda/cornstarch and water are the main ingredients in the adhesive used for cloth wallpaper. In addition, the cloth is permeable, allowing air to freely move through the wallpaper.

Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets. Wallpaper material manufacturers aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base. Thus, multinational players are aiming to achieve business growth in the regional market through mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

Key players operating in the Wallpaper industry are:

Sangetsu Corporation

York Wall Coverings Inc.

Brewster Wallpaper Corporation

F. Schumacher & Co.

AS Creation Tapeten AG.

Osborne & Little

The Romo Group

Grandeco

4walls

Asian Paints

