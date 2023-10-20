Industrial Centrifuge Engagement & Operating Model, Competitive Landscape 2030

Industrial Centrifuge Category Overview

The industrial centrifuge category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2023 to 2030. The growing demand for centrifuges from the process industries such as chemical, food, metal, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology is expected to drive the category growth. Throughout the forecast period, a growing improvement in the wastewater management industry and technological advancements are expected to have positive effects on the category.

The North American region accounts for the largest category share. The high demand for crude oil, the massive amount of shale oil and gas drilling operations, a thriving food processing industry, technological advancements, government support to manage wastewater and initiatives to create novel centrifugation systems are all the factors that have contributed to the success of this region.

Order your copy of the Industrial Centrifuge Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030 , published by Grand View Research, to get more details regarding day one, quick wins, portfolio analysis, key negotiation strategies of key suppliers, and low-cost/best-cost sourcing analysis

With the help of new technologies, the chemical industry is constantly utilizing industrial centrifuges for the separation process. Technological developments in this category include chemical separation technology and decanter centrifuge technology. The decanter centrifuge technology aims to provide the decanter’s internal separation process to have better control and enhance the system’s overall performance enabling quick responses towards altering feed conditions. Chemical engineering relies heavily on chemical separation technology, and the industrial centrifuge is the key to many different separation technologies. The centrifuge has various applications in the chemical industry such as hydrometallurgy, refining biological products, plastic chemical fiber separation, isotope separation, etc. The elimination of catalysts is a crucial phase in the chemical process as catalysts often contain recyclable materials like platinum, cobalt, and manganese. For instance, GEA Group is a leading provider of cutting-edge equipment and process technologies. In 2021, it developed the TTC 300 series of industrial centrifuges to create polymers and polycarbonates. In order to remove the acidic wash liquid from the pure organic polymer mixture, the product requires multiple phases during the washing process.

The category is highly fragmented with the presence of small and big players. The suppliers are continuously focusing on new launches and developments to optimize the performance of industrial centrifuges and accordingly fulfill the requirements of its buyers. For instance, in February 2023, Alfa Laval developed Pure Bilge technology which is affordable and quick to install. This will assist all sizes of vessels in accomplishing sustainability goals and compliance. The bargaining power of suppliers in this category is moderate to low due to the presence of several small and major players.

The main cost components in this category are raw materials, labor, equipment and technology, installation costs, facility and utility costs, transportation, repairs, and maintenance costs. Since industrial centrifuges are composed of metal such as iron, steel, and stainless steel, the price of obtaining metal significantly impacts the production cost. Raw materials constitute 40% of the total production costs. Due to the sufficient availability of raw materials and the cheap variable costs in APAC, numerous international manufacturers are moving their manufacturing facilities to this region.

Industrial Centrifuge Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The Industrial Centrifuge category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 3% – 4% (Annually) from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Fixed pricing model

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

Cost and pricing

Past engagements

Productivity

Geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria of Report

Sedimentation centrifuges

Filter Centrifuges

Centrifuging Equipment

Technical specifications

Operational capabilities

Regulatory standards and mandates

Category innovations

others

Industrial Centrifuge Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape

Market estimates and forecasts from 2023 to 2030

Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis

Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier’s recent developments

Porter’s 5 forces

Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis

Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements

LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies

Peer benchmarking and product analysis

Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Industrial Centrifuge Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

The top 5 countries that dominate industrial centrifuges are China, Mexico, Germany, the United States, and Japan. Due to the low cost of labor and the presence of wide manufacturing facilities, China and Mexico are preferred for sourcing this equipment. China is the largest market for laboratory centrifuges in the world as a result of the increase in demand for medical equipment which is followed by Germany. Germany is the largest exporter of this product due to the most extensive and complete advanced technology in industrial equipment manufacturing. The development of suppliers in Germany is being fueled by technological advancements and a surge in R&D efforts in several fields of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.

Collaborating with a manufacturer who provides better quality machinery and manages the operational activities throughout the equipment lifespan is considered an important sourcing practice in this category. Other best sourcing practices include identifying the process requirements, the industrial centrifuge designs, and the kind of centrifuge separator required for an organization. Analysis of the centrifuge separator system’s capacity and scalability will help to verify if centrifuge technology can manage the current production volume required by the organizations which ensures scope for increasing demand and future growth. Regular maintenance and prompt repair are essential for ensuring the longevity and ongoing performance of centrifuge equipment, therefore partnering with manufacturers who can provide these services are considered as another important sourcing practice.

List of Key Suppliers

Andritz

Alfa Laval

GEA Group

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd.

Thomas Broadbent & Sons Ltd

FL Smidth

Schlumberger Limited

Ferrum Ltd.

Flottweg SE

Siebtechnik Tema GmbH

Browse through Grand View Research’s collection of procurement intelligence studies:

Clinical IT Services Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030 (Revenue Forecast, Supplier Ranking & Matrix, Emerging Technologies, Pricing Models, Cost Structure, Engagement & Operating Model, Competitive Landscape)

Clinical Staffing Services Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030 (Revenue Forecast, Supplier Ranking & Matrix, Emerging Technologies, Pricing Models, Cost Structure, Engagement & Operating Model, Competitive Landscape)

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain, which helps in efficient procurement decisions.

Our services include (not limited to):