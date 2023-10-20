Stem Cell Therapy Market Revenue Generation Model & Business Segment

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Size Will Grow Over USD 900.08 Million by 2030: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on “Stem Cell Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Allogeneic, Autologous); By Cell Source; By Therapeutic Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

What is Stem Cell Therapy? How Big is Stem Cell Therapy Market Size?

Overview

Stem cell therapy, also called regenerative medicine, is the process of administrating cells into the body for the treatment of a disease or a medical condition. Stem cells are expected to achieve the great potential for future therapeutic because it has the ability to build every tissue in the human body. Researchers are undertaking studies to develop various sources for stem cells and use them during the treatment of diseases and conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

Stem cell therapy finds applications in neurodegeneration, brain and spinal cord injury, frailty syndrome, orthopedics, and severe heart diseases. Stem cell therapy market size is growing due to the increasing cell therapy production facilities and the growing number of clinical trials. Also, the rising number of precision medicine is another prominent factor boosting the market growth.

The Report Covers Following Insights

Latest industry analysis with the key analysis of drivers, trends, and affecting factors

Key trends analysis of market and changing consumer preferences in major industries

Changing demand and consumption of diverse products

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the key companies

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates over the forecast period

Some of the Top Players in the Market Are:

Advanced Cell Technology Inc.

Angel Biotechnology

Bioheart Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Caladrius Biosciences

Celgene Corporation

Cellartis AB

CellGenix GmbH

Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc.

Gamida Cell

Genea Biocells

Kite Pharma

Lonza

Osiris Therapeutics

PromoCell GmbH

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Tigenix

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Growth Driving Factors

Rising cases of chronic disorders are favoring the market expansion

A rise in funding for stem cell research and an increasing number of cell therapy production facilities are driving the industry expansion. Some of the key stem cell therapy market trends include growing technological developments in stem cell therapeutics, surging demand for stem cell banking, and escalating focus on developing personalized medicines. Further, the rising number of innovative product launches by major market players is predicted to propel market adoption.

Moreover, increasing cases of chronic disorders are anticipated to positively influence the industry’s development. Chronic diseases such as cancer, musculoskeletal and neurologic disorders, chronic injuries, and cardiovascular among the most prevalent and costly health conditions in the United States. Regenerative medicines are extensively used in the treatment of various diseases, including neurology, oncology, injuries, hematology, hepatology, diabetes, and orthopedics. This factor also boosts the demand for the stem cell therapy market.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Wipro Ltd, and Pandorum Technologies, announced a partnership for the development of technologies that will boost patient outcomes during clinical trials and research and development of regenerative medicine.

In May 2020, CiRA Foundation and CGT Catapult collaboratively launched a research project aimed at induced pluripotent stem cell characterization.

Segmental Analysis

Allogenic type dominated the market in 2021

Based on type, the allogenic type segment held the highest market revenue in 2021. This is because it creates a new immune system using healthy blood stem cells from a donor. Allogeneic stem cell transplants can be used to treat various malignant and non-cancerous disorders, such as acute leukemia, chronic leukemia, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, adrenoleukodystrophy, Bone marrow failure syndromes, and others.

Adipose tissue-derived MSCs generate the largest revenue share

On the basis of cell source, adipose tissue-derived MSCs hold the most significant stem cell therapy market share. Owing to its advantages such as simple isolation procedures, a higher capacity for proliferation, and minimally invasive harvesting methods. Due to the high availability, adipose-derived stem cells are used in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, which is one of the major factors driving segment growth.

Musculoskeletal disorder segment is likely to dominate the stem cell therapy market forecasts

On the basis of therapeutic application, the musculoskeletal disorders segment is projected to flourish the market progress by accounting for considerable growth over the foreseen period. Stem cell therapy is generally used to treat various musculoskeletal disorders, such as carpal tunnel syndrome, cartilage repair, living cartilage transplant program, ligament repair, and orthopedic implant failure.

Stem Cell Therapy Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 900.08 Million Market Size 2022 Value USD 231.82 Million Expected CAGR Growth 16.8% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Advanced Cell Technology Inc., Angel Biotechnology, Bioheart Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Caladrius Biosciences, Celgene Corporation, Cellartis AB, CellGenix GmbH, Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc., Gamida Cell, Genea Biocells, Kite Pharma, Lonza, Osiris Therapeutics, PromoCell GmbH, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Tigenix, and Waisman Biomanufacturing. Segments Covered By Type, By Cell Source, By Therapeutic Application, By Region

Geographic Overview

North America is expected to account for the highest market share

Based on geography, North America is estimated to record the highest growth in the upcoming period due to the developing biotechnology industry, rising R&D activities, and the presence of leading players. In addition, an increasing number of government initiatives to promote stem cell therapies is expected to fuel regional growth of stem cell therapy market. For instance, in March 2020, the Canadian government invested approximately USD 7 million in regenerative medicine and stem cell research.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Allogeneic, Autologous); By Cell Source; By Therapeutic Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030

The Report Responds to The Following Key Questions:

What is the current market size?

What will be the growth rate over the forecast period?

What are the various trends in the industry that are influencing its growth?

What are the market’s main competitors’ prospective growth possibilities and threats?

Which are the key areas of applications and product types that may expect a huge demand during the anticipated period?

Which segment accounted for the largest market share?

What are the main findings of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the major companies in the worldwide market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the stem cell therapy market report based on type, cell source, therapeutic application, and regions:

By Type Outlook

Allogeneic

Autologous

By Cell Source Outlook

Adipose Tissue-derived MSCs (Mesenchymal Stem Cells)

Bone Marrow-derived MSCs

Placental/Umbilical Cord-derived MSCs

Other Cell Sources

By Therapeutic Application Outlook

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wounds & Injuries

Cardiovascular Diseases

Surgeries

Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Other Therapeutic Applications

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

