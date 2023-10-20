Orthodontic Consumables Market Key Insights and Trends, Prominent Players

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Orthodontic Consumables Market Size Grow at 5.8% CAGR, Will Reach to USD 4.15 Billion by 2030: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on “Orthodontic Consumables Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Anchorage Appliances, Ligatures, Brackets); By End-Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global orthodontic consumables market size & share was valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

What is Orthodontic Consumables? How Big is Orthodontic Consumables Market Size & Share?

Overview

Orthodontic consumables are tools utilized by dental professionals to offer dental treatment. Orthodontic consumables are used to restore, remove, manipulate and examine the teeth and the adjoining oral structures. The rapidly rising demand for the orthodontic consumables market can be attributed to the rising awareness of orthodontic treatment-associated advantages with growing progressive technologies such as tooth, lingual, and colored braces.

A growing occurrence of dental problems and the paucity of effective therapy to control dental malocclusion have generated the need for orthodontic consumables. They are the selected option for the treatment of jaw disorders due to the wide obtainability of this equipment in clinics and surgical centers. Also, an escalating number of R&D activities by medical device manufacturers to initiate new therapeutic products would push the market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/orthodontic-consumables-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

What Does the Report Include?

A thorough analysis of the ongoing research and clinical advancements in the market

Underscoring the critical factors comprehending the market behavior

Analysis of the current market trend and possibilities in terms of value

The perspective of critical regions

SWOT analysis to determine the internal environment

Analysis of key contenders within the market framework

Top Market Players Are:

Align Technology

American Orthodontics

American Orthodontics

Astar Orthodontics Inc

BioMers Pte Ltd

DB Orthodontics

Danaher Corp

Dentsply International Inc;

Dentaurum

G&H Orthodontics

Henry Schein Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Morelli Orthodontics

Ormco Corporation

Ortho Organizers Inc.

Rocky Mountain

Septodont Holding

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

The 3M Company

TP Orthodontics

Ultradent Products

Zimmer Biomet

To Know Additional Information on Market Players, Download Sample PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing perseverance of good dental health to push the market

Globally the general public is acquiring a lifestyle that highlights preserving good dental health, which will boost product demand. The orthodontic consumables market size is expanding as the cases of periodontal disease are rising to increase the risk of oral cancer. The industry has the boundless possibility, has portrayed beneficial market dynamics, and is expected to advance further in the coming years.

Cases of malocclusion have increased as a result of eating cooked food more in comparison to raw food. The orthodontic consumables market sales are soaring with the rising disposable incomes and healthcare costs in developed and emerging economies. Using new technologies such as 3D printing and dental lasers has given the dental business a profitable opportunity for expansion. The improved efficacy and accuracy of these techniques have assisted dental professionals in offering high-end dentistry treatment.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/15781

Recent Developments

In June 2019, Evolve LP, a metal bracket that has a lessened friction groove for simple wire insertion and outstanding rotational regulation with torque in the base, was initiated by DB orthodontics.

Segmental Analysis

Cost-effectiveness and permitting of easy movement to propel the market

Based on product type, the bracket segment accounted for the largest share. The orthodontic consumables market demand is increasing due to metal or conventional braces being the most broadly accepted type. They are inexpensive and permit easy movement while teeth are being straightened. Because of recent product innovations, the brackets are smaller and less visible.

A growing number of dental offices thrust the market

Based on end use, the dental clinic’s segment held the most significant market share. The orthodontic consumables market trends include a growing number of dental offices globally and the extensive usage of the aesthetic industry by both small and large-scale dental offices. Further, the escalation in the market is forecast to be fast-tracked by these techniques, which have helped dental professionals provide high-end dentistry therapies.

Orthodontic Consumables Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 4.15 Billion Market Size 2022 Value USD 2.54 billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.8 % from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Align Technology, American Orthodontics, American Orthodontics, Astar Orthodontics Inc, BioMers Pte Ltd, DB Orthodontics, Danaher Corp, Dentsply International, Dentaurum, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Henry Schein, Inc., Midmark Corporation, Morelli, Ormco Corporation, Ortho Organizers Inc., Rocky Mountain , Septodont Holding, Sirona Dental Systems Inc. ,The 3M Company, TP Orthodontics, Ultradent Products, Zimmer Biomet. Segments Covered By product type, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Growing insurance plan coverage to push the market

North America held the largest orthodontic consumables market share as the population is growing, there are advancements in dental technology, and increasing insurance plan coverage. Another contributing aspect is American and Canadian businesses’ usage of direct sales. Invisalign System is one such example. It is majorly distributed through direct sales in core countries as well as in Europe and the Asia Pacific nations.

The Asia Pacific is expected to have notable growth because of escalated population density and gravity of dental issues, and the growing adoption of dentistry. By 2050, practically 26% of China’s population will be over 65 years, while 34% of Singapore’s population is forecast to be elderly, as per the 2018 world population data sheet.

Browse the Detail Report “Orthodontic Consumables Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Anchorage Appliances, Ligatures, Brackets); By End-Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/orthodontic-consumables-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the market worth?

At what growth rate is the market projected to grow during forecast period?

Which segment will lead in the market by product type?

Who are the top players in the global industry?

How will the market change in the next years?

What are the drivers and restraints of the industry?

Which area offers the most significant benefit for the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Orthodontic Consumables Market report based on, product type, end-use, and region:

By Product Type Outlook

Anchorage Appliances Buccal Tubes & Bands Miniscrews

Ligatures Elastomeric Ligatures Wire Ligatures

Brackets Aesthetic Brackets Metal Brackets

Archwires Beta Titanium Archwires Nickel Archwires Stainless Steel Archwires

Others

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-aseptic-transfer-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-aseptic-transfer-market Legionella Testing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/legionella-testing-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/legionella-testing-market Biologics Contract Development Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biologics-contract-development-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biologics-contract-development-market Patient Referral Management Software Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/patient-referral-management-software-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/patient-referral-management-software-market Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/nuclear-magnetic-resonance-spectroscopy-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in

providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele

spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base

present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various

other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated

information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and

latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and

leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team

of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added

business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter