Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Revenue, Sales, Industry Growth

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size Predicted to Reach USD 7.74 Billion by 2030, at 6.2% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on “Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Class (Levodopa/carbidopa, Dopamine Receptor Agonists, MAO-Inhibitors, COMT-inhibitors, Anticholinergics, and Other Drugs); By Distribution Channel; By Route of Administration; By Patient Care Setting; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global Parkinson’s disease treatment market size was valued at USD 4.55 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.74 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

What is Parkinson’s Disease Treatment? How Big is Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size?

Overview

Parkinson’s disease is a brain condition that causes the loss of nerve cells in a specific area of the brain. It has a wide range of effects on a person, including problems with balance and coordination, blood pressure and thinking, sleep problems, depression, memory difficulties, and stiffness. Though the condition is not curable, there are serval treatment options available such as medicines, surgical treatment, and other therapies.

Levodopa is the main therapy for Parkinson’s. People generally take levodopa along with another medication called carbidopa, which prevents several side effects of levodopa, such as vomiting, low blood pressure, nausea, and restlessness. The Parkinson’s disease treatment market size is growing due to the changing environmental factors and genetic predisposition.

Growth Driving Factors

A surge in the number of aging population drives the market growth

A growing number of the elderly population is the major factor propelling the Parkinson’s disease treatment market demand growth. Development and availability of several supportive therapies, including physiotherapy, surgery, and medications to treat Parkinson’s disease, are estimated to propel the industry’s growth. Rising government investments in research and development coupled with growing healthcare awareness are bolstering the industry demand.

Moreover, the increasing application of L-Dopa and a symptomatic dopamine replacement treatment is accelerating the growth of the Parkinson’s disease treatment market sales. Currently the mGlu4 PAM AP-472 is combined with levodopa to treat Parkinson’s disease. Also, a rise in a number of patient visits to the hospital due to the availability of diagnostic laboratories is expected to uptick the Parkinson’s disease treatment market industry development over the forecast period. Additionally, the surging number of generic drug manufacturers is lifting the industry’s growth.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Biogen Inc. signed an agreement with Alectos Therapeutics to develop and commercialize GBA2 inhibitors (AL01811), a potential treatment for patients suffering from PD.

In July 2022, UCB S.A. received an Import Drug License (IDL) from the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) for the supply and delivery of Neupro in China.

Segmental Analysis

The MAO-Inhibitors segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate

Based on drug class, MAO-inhibitors segment is expected to dominate the market. Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) enzyme in the nervous system breaks down Dopamine and other substances found in the brain. It raises the quantity of dopamine available for the brain, which can slightly reduce symptoms of several Parkinson’s Disease (PD) movements. The growing popularity of MOA-B inhibitors is predicted to augment the segment growth in the market.

The oral segment of the route of administration segment held a significant market share in 2021

By route of administration, oral segment witnessed the largest Parkinson’s disease treatment market share owing to patient compliance, simplicity of consumption, pain avoidance, and adaptability to various drug types. During clinical research, several dopamine agonists are orally administrated, such as ropinirole and pramipexole, thus boosting the demand for oral administration. This factor is likely to extend the market growth.

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 7.74 Billion Market Size 2022 Value USD 4.80 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.2% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Abbvie Inc., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Apotex Inc., Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cipla Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Espha Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly & Co., Eisai Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Impax Laboratories, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan Nv, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Sa, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vertical Pharmaceuticals, Llc, And Wockhardt Ltd. Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Patient Care Setting, By Distribution Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America will account for the highest market share

Depending on geography, Parkinson’s disease treatment market in North America is leading the industry mainly in the U.S. owing to the increasing prevalence of Parkinson’s illness in the country, rising initiatives by government organizations for the treatment of Parkinson’s disorders, and the prevalence of market competitors. PD affects nearly one million Americans. This is expected to reach 1.2 million by 2030.

Moreover, in major European nations, the government is focusing on accelerating research and development of parkinsonism medicines due to the increasing requirement for managing Parkinson’s disease. For instance, according to European Parkinson’s disease Association, more than 1.2 million individuals are suffering from parkinsonism in Europe, and that number is expected to increase by 2030.

