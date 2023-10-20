Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Industry Outlook, Investment Strategy And Key Development

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Share Expected to Grow Over USD 2,414.90 Million by 2030: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Specialty (Molecular Genetic Tests, Chromosomal Genetic Tests, Biochemical Genetic Tests); By Technology; By Disease Type; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global rare disease genetic testing market share was valued at USD 784.32 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,414.90 Million By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

What is Rare Disease Genetic Testing? How Big is Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Share?

Overview

Genetic testing is a kind of medical test which considers changes in genes, proteins, or chromosomes. It is correlated with several ethical challenges in a single organization and a huge level of healthcare methods. The test results of this test can be confirmed after having a suspension of the genetic condition or helps in determining an individual’s risk.

Moreover, various tests are utilized to identify infrequent genetic diseases, that includes Duchenne muscular dystrophy and fragile x syndrome. Advancement in technology is the major factor propelling the global rare disease genetic testing market demand. Also, the rising frequency of chronic diseases across the globe is uplifting the industry.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/rare-disease-genetic-testing-market/request-for-sample

Reasons to Purchase This Report

The report covers all current and future probabilities in the market.

The report assists in redeveloping business strategies based on key priorities.

The report identifies the segment likely to witness considerable growth and revenue maximization.

The report delivers relevant data on future-ready expansion plans related to the industry.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of market opportunities available in leading regions

Some of the Top Companies Are:

3billion Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Artemis DNA

Arup Laboratories

Baylor Genetics

Centogene N.V.

Color Genomics Inc.

Coopersurgical Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Genomenon

Health Network Laboratories

Invitae Corp.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Macrogen Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Opko Health Inc.

Perkin Elmer Inc.

PreventionGenetics

Progenity Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Realm IDX Inc.

Strand Life Sciences

To Know Additional Information on Market Players, Download Sample PDF Brochure

Growth Factors Contributing to the Market

The rare disease genetic testing market share is uplifting due to reducing the price of sequencing. Also, rising advanced data collection, higher-quality registries, and interpretation technologies utilized in clinical practices are anticipated to boost the global market over the foreseen period. Rising government initiatives towards this market are estimated to drive the market.

Furthermore, rising product innovation for rare disorder diagnosis uplifts the global market. The evolution of customized trial kits for determining therapeutic areas is responsible for the rising rare disease genetic testing market size. The reproving role of interpretation research & genomic technologies to uplift the examination and recognition of new modifications are anticipated to boost the global market.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/7391

Recent Developments

In December 2020, Cell ID Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company that manufactures genetic testing products, will launch the Quiz PCR Biochip, a portable genetic test for COVID-19.

In January 2022, Exact Sciences, a US-based manufacturer of genetic testing tools and a molecular diagnostics company, acquired Prevention Genetics for $190 million. Exact Sciences hopes to increase hereditary cancer testing for more patients as a result of this acquisition.

Segmental Analysis

Endocrine and metabolism diseases are considered the highest market share

On the basis of disease type, the global endocrine and metabolism diseases segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and anticipated to maintain its dominance over the foreseen period. The factors responsible for the segment’s dominance are the rising requirement for molecular and genetic causes of endocrine disorders, including Cushing’s syndrome, to propel the segment’s growth.

Next-generation sequencing technology held the highest market share

Based on technology, the next-generation sequencing segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2021. This is due to the increasing use of next-generation sequencing-based gene panels for neurologic disease, cancer, pediatric conditions, cardiovascular disease, psychiatric disorders, and another disease testing that propelled the market.

The research lab & CROs segment is dominating the industry

On the basis of end-use, the rare disease genetic testing market segment is divided into research laboratories & cros, hospitals & clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. Out of all the research, lab and CROs are considered the largest revenue for the rare disease genetic testing market industry.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/rare-disease-genetic-testing-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 2,414.90 Million Market Size 2022 Value USD 852.32 million Expected CAGR Growth 13.9% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players 3billion, Inc., Ambry Genetics, Artemis DNA, Arup Laboratories, Baylor Genetics, Centogene N.V., Color Genomics, Inc., Coopersurgical, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Fulgent Genetics Inc., Genomenon, Health Network Laboratories, Invitae Corp., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Macrogen, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Opko Health, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., PreventionGenetics, Progenity, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Realm IDX, Inc., Strand Life Sciences. Segments Covered By Disease Type, By Technology, By Specialty, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North American region is considered as the largest market share

On the basis of geography, the North American region is anticipated to account for the highest market share during the assessment period. This segment held the largest rare disease genetic testing market share due to the rising frequency of numerous disease registries, rare diseases, a significant number of research and development centers for ultra-rare disorders, and considerable investments in disease observation.

Browse the Detail Report “Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Specialty (Molecular Genetic Tests, Chromosomal Genetic Tests, Biochemical Genetic Tests); By Technology; By Disease Type; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/rare-disease-genetic-testing-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Key Questions Answered in The Report

Who are the competitors in the market?

What are the prime drivers, growth/decline factors, and challenges?

How is the industry expected to evolve in the forecasted period?

What are the consumption patterns across the various regions?

Which are the key areas of applications and product types that may expect a huge demand in the upcoming period?

What factors make the market a good long-term investment?

What are the top firms’ tactics for gaining a share in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the rare disease genetic testing market report based on disease type, technology, specialty, end-use, and regions:

By Disease Type Outlook

Neurological Disease

Immunological Disorders

Hematology Diseases

Endocrine & Metabolism Diseases

Cancer

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Dermatology Disease

Others

By Technology Outlook

Next-Generation Sequencing

Whole Exome

Whole Genome

Array Technology

PCR-based Testing

FISH

Sanger Sequencing

Karyotyping

By speciality Outlook

Molecular Genetic Tests

Chromosomal Genetic Tests

Biochemical, Genetic Tests

By End Use Outlook

Research Laboratories & Cros

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-aseptic-transfer-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-aseptic-transfer-market Legionella Testing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/legionella-testing-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/legionella-testing-market Biologics Contract Development Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biologics-contract-development-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biologics-contract-development-market Patient Referral Management Software Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/patient-referral-management-software-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/patient-referral-management-software-market Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/nuclear-magnetic-resonance-spectroscopy-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter