Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Company Business Overview, Recent Development

According to the research report, the global bariatric surgery devices market size was valued at USD 1.84 billion in 2021 and is expected to touch USD 2.92 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Bariatric surgery is a kind of fat-loss surgery implemented on overweight people to differ their digestive system in order to aid them in losing weight. This surgery beneficially diminishes the risks of several diseases, including type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, dyslipidemia, asthma, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Moreover, this surgery device improves the gastrointestinal tract by controlling the quantity of food that can be absorbed by restricting the stomach nutrients that can be absorbed by the gastric tract. Increasing demand for bariatric surgery devices is anticipated to propel the global bariatric surgery devices market share over the foreseen period.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Acknowledgment of the industry by product type, application, producers, and geographical regions.

It offers dynamic market examination, such as market improvement requirements and market driving variables.

The opportunities are recognized to track growing regions and countries.

The major objective of this examination is to provide a perception of the market’s future and potential.

This report also provides competitive developments such as new product launches, agreements, expansions, and investment in the market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

M.I GmbH

Apollo Endo-surgery Inc.

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Aspire Bariatrics Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Cook Medical LLC

Cousin Biotech

Grena Ltd

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Mediflex Surgical Products

Medsil

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Reach Surgical

Reshape Lifesciences Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Shanghai Yisi Medical Technology Co Ltd.

Silimed Industries de Implants Ltd.

Spatz Medical

Standard Bariatrics Inc.

Surgical Innovations Group plc

Trokamed GmbH

Victor Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

Growth Driving Factors

The availability of specialized surgeons uplifts the market

The bariatric surgery devices market size is growing due to an upsurge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) across the globe. Also, the rising rate of obesity in adults owing to uncontrolled intake of calories and changing lifestyle practices are anticipated to drive the global bariatric surgical devices industry over the assessment period.

Moreover, the accessibility of specialized surgeons in this surgical technique is anticipated to propel the global market over the foreseen period. The bariatric surgery devices market demand is estimated to enlarge considerably owing to the rising frequency of chronic conditions, such as high cholesterol, diabetes, and hypertension. Rising government initiatives towards this industry are also expected to fuel market growth. Advancement in technology is anticipated to uplift the global market over the assessment period.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Spatz3 launched a new product which is approved by the FDA named Spatz3 Adjustable Balloon has the highest chance of treating obesity and shows better results of weight loss without loss of any deficiencies in micronutrients from the human body.

In May 2022, ReShape Lifesciences made an agreement with OpenLoop to deliver virtual health services nationwide, which would be about weight loss and wellness with the help of reshapcare, which is a telehealth solution.

Segmental Analysis

Minimally invasive surgical devices considered as the highest market share

Based on device type, the bariatric surgery devices market segment dominated the market in 2021. The factors responsible for the segment’s dominance are the small number of incisions on the human body and its less pain.

Sleeve gastrectomy is anticipated to propel the market

On the basis of procedure, the sleeve gastrectomy segment is expected to dominate the bariatric surgery devices market over the assessment period, owing to the growing demand for safe, efficient, and affordable surgeries. Also, the food and drug management approved that incision-free operations are preferable to regular ones, fueling the sleeve gastrectomy segment.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 2.92 Billion Market Size 2022 Value USD 1.92 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.4% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players A.M.I GmbH, Apollo Endo-surgery, Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Aspire Bariatrics, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Cook Medical LLC, Cousin Biotech, Grena Ltd, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Mediflex Surgical Products, Medsil, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Reach Surgical, Reshape Lifesciences Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Shanghai Yisi Medical Technology Co, Ltd., Silimed Industries de Implants, Ltd., Spatz Medical, Standard Bariatrics, Inc., Surgical Innovations Group plc, Trokamed GmbH, Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Segments Covered By Device Type, By Procedure,By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America is predicted to generate a significant market growth

On the basis of geography, the North American region is expected to propel the global bariatric surgery devices market over the assessment period. The rising cases of fatness and diabetes, the frequency of chronic diseases, and lifestyle changes with poor eating habits are responsible for the region’s dominance.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to propel the market growth for bariatric surgery devices owing to the growing rate of obesity-related diseases in regions it includes India, China, and Japan. Also, the increasing teenage and adult population, rapidly-rising co-morbidities such as diabetes and heart diseases, and government initiatives towards obesity are the key factors uplifting the market in the region.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Device Type (Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices, Non-invasive Surgical Devices); By Procedure; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030

Key Questions Covered in the Report are:

What is the market size and forecast of the industry?

Who are the key players driving this market?

Which application/end-user or product type may search for the gradual growth expectations?

What are the most crucial challenges the industry could face over the foreseen period?

What growth strategies are the players considering sticking in the industry?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the bariatric surgery devices market report based on device type, procedure, and region:

By Device Type Outlook

Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices

Stapling Devices

Energy/Vessel-sealing Devices

Suturing Devices

Accessories

Non-invasive Surgical Devices

By Procedure Type Outlook

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Gastric Bypass

Revision Bariatric Surgery

Non-invasive Bariatric Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Banding

Mini-gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch (BPD/DS)

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

