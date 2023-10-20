Biopreservation Market Growth Prospects, Size, Future Insights

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Biopreservation Market Size Statistics Estimated to Surpass USD 15.12 Billion By 2030, With 28.7% CAGR Annual Rise: Polaris Market Research

According to the research report, the global biopreservation market size value was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.12 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period.

What is Biopreservation? How Big is Biopreservation Market?

Overview

Biopreservation is a method of adding natural or controlled antimicrobials that extends the shelf life of food. The process of biopreservation helps in the conservation of biospecimens such as tissues, cells, DNA, saliva, and plasma. The freshness and stability of the biological materials consist of refrigerators, liquid nitrogen banks, and freezers.

Furthermore, biobanking, a form of biopreservation, is often used in medical research associated with personalized medicine and genomics research. The growing number of biobanks across the globe is anticipated to propel the biopreservation market demand over the foreseen period. Also, the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to fuel the market demand for biopreservation in the healthcare sector.

Key Highlights of the Report:

A complete analysis that includes an assessment of the rising market

Evaluation of growth opportunities in leading segments and regions

Major changes in industry dynamics

Comprehensive company profiling of top players in the market

The current, historical and projected size of the industry by both value and volume

Authentic industry value chain and supply chain analysis

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Azenta Inc (US).

AMS Biotechnology (England)

BioCision LLC (US)

BioLife Solutions

Biomatrica Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation (US)

Chart Industries Inc. (US)

Exact Sciences Corporation (US)

Helmer Scientific Inc. (US)

LabVantage Solutions Inc.

MVE Biological Solutions

OPS Diagnostics (US)

Panasonic Corporation

PrincetonCryo

Princeton CryoTech Inc (US)

Stirling Ultracold

So-Low Environmental Equipment Co. Inc. (US)

STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Taylor-Wharton

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Worthington Industries Inc. (US)

Growth Driving Factors

The increasing use of biospecimens in medical research is uplifting the market

The biopreservation market share is boosted due to the increasing habit of preserving newborn cord blood stem cells and advancements in biobanking. Also, advancement in healthcare payout, the utilization of internal sample storage in hospitals and labs, and increasing research and development spending are the other factors anticipated to propel the global market share over the foreseen period. Increasing utilization of biospecimens in medical research for evolving new therapies and drugs is driving the global market.

Moreover, rising financing for developing medicine research and increasing demand for customized treatment is estimated to fuel the biopreservation market size over the assessment period. Also, rising healthcare expenditures across the globe are another factor propelling the global industry. Rising government initiatives and collaborations with companies and institutions for better vulnerability to the technology employed boost the industry.

Recent Developments

In Jan 2022, Collaboration between BioLife Solutions and Seattle Children’s improves the production of viral vectors and cell- and gene-based therapeutics. Best practices for manufacturing in closed systems and biopreservation will be the main areas of this collaboration.

In July 2021, Tissue Solutions Ltd., a virtual biobank established in Glasgow, UK, was purchased by BioIVT.

Segmental Analysis

The equipment segment is considered as the highest market share

On the basis of product, the equipment segment is accounted for the largest biopreservation market share. This is due to the rising requirement for bio-banking to protect stem cells, DNA, plasma, and tissue culture. Also, with the extensive preservation’s acceptance and application, there is now enough storage space, and with limited maintenance required is anticipated to uplift the biopreservation industry.

Tumor cells dominated the market

On the basis of the cell provider’s volume, the biopreservation market segments are classified into several segments. Out of all the tumor cell segment is considered as the largest market share. Owing to increasing cancer therapy development-related diagnosis, research, and treatment activities.

Biopreservation Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 15.12 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 1.67 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 28.7 % from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Azenta Inc (US)., AMS Biotechnology (England), BioCision, LLC (US), BioLife Solutions, Biomatrica, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Chart Industries, Inc. (US), Exact Sciences Corporation (US), Helmer Scientific, Inc. (US), LabVantage Solutions, Inc., MVE Biological Solutions, OPS Diagnostics (US), Panasonic Corporation, PrincetonCryo, Princeton CryoTech Inc (US), Stirling Ultracold, So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc. (US), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), ,Taylor-Wharton, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Worthington Industries, Inc. (US) Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Cell Provider Volume, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America is predicted to generate a significant market growth

Based on geography, the North American region is anticipated to dominate the biopreservation market. The factors responsible for the region’s growth are the government’s requirements for the ethical use of biological samples, the emergence of modern biopreservation industry techniques, and the increasing requirement for the diagnosis of chronic disease factors.

Furthermore, Germany estimated that Europe uplifted the market at the fastest rate over the assessment period due to the growing funding support for biobanking techniques and services, as well as the increasing partnerships and collaborations from bio-preservation methods.

Key Questions Answered in The Report Include:

What are the various growth specifications influencing the market?

Which regions will contribute mainly to the growth of the industry?

What are the current innovations and technological advancements in the industry?

What are the appearing trends across the market?

What are the major threats that will reduce the growth explores of the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Biopreservation Market report based on Product, Application, cell providers volume, and region:

By Product Outlook

Equipment

Freezers

Refrigerators

Consumables Vials Straws Microtiter Plates Bags Liquid Nitrogen

Media

Pre-formulated

Home-brew

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

By Application Outlook

Regenerative Medicine

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Others

Bio- Banking

Human Eggs

Human Sperms

Veterinary IVF

Drug Discovery

By Cell Providers Volume Outlook

CD34+

CD19+

MSC

iPSC

hESC

Tumour Cells

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

