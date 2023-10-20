Biopreservation Market Growth Prospects, Size, Future Insights

Posted on 2023-10-20 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Biopreservation Market Size Statistics Estimated to Surpass USD 15.12 Billion By 2030, With 28.7% CAGR Annual Rise: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Biopreservation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Equipment, Media, LIMS); By Application (Regenerative Medicine, Bio-banking, Drug Discovery); By Cell Providers Volume; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global biopreservation market size value was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.12 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period.

What is Biopreservation? How Big is Biopreservation Market?

  • Overview

Biopreservation is a method of adding natural or controlled antimicrobials that extends the shelf life of food. The process of biopreservation helps in the conservation of biospecimens such as tissues, cells, DNA, saliva, and plasma. The freshness and stability of the biological materials consist of refrigerators, liquid nitrogen banks, and freezers.

Furthermore, biobanking, a form of biopreservation, is often used in medical research associated with personalized medicine and genomics research. The growing number of biobanks across the globe is anticipated to propel the biopreservation market demand over the foreseen period. Also, the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to fuel the market demand for biopreservation in the healthcare sector.

Request Sample Copy of Biopreservation Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biopreservation-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Key Highlights of the Report:

  • A complete analysis that includes an assessment of the rising market
  • Evaluation of growth opportunities in leading segments and regions
  • Major changes in industry dynamics
  • Comprehensive company profiling of top players in the market
  • The current, historical and projected size of the industry by both value and volume
  • Authentic industry value chain and supply chain analysis

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

  • Azenta Inc (US).
  • AMS Biotechnology (England)
  • BioCision LLC (US)
  • BioLife Solutions
  • Biomatrica Inc.
  • Bio-Techne Corporation (US)
  • Chart Industries Inc. (US)
  • Exact Sciences Corporation (US)
  • Helmer Scientific Inc. (US)
  • LabVantage Solutions Inc.
  • MVE Biological Solutions
  • OPS Diagnostics (US)
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • PrincetonCryo
  • Princeton CryoTech Inc (US)
  • Stirling Ultracold
  • So-Low Environmental Equipment Co. Inc. (US)
  • STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada)
  • Taylor-Wharton
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Worthington Industries Inc. (US)

To Know Additional Information on Market Players, Download Sample PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

  • The increasing use of biospecimens in medical research is uplifting the market

The biopreservation market share is boosted due to the increasing habit of preserving newborn cord blood stem cells and advancements in biobanking. Also, advancement in healthcare payout, the utilization of internal sample storage in hospitals and labs, and increasing research and development spending are the other factors anticipated to propel the global market share over the foreseen period. Increasing utilization of biospecimens in medical research for evolving new therapies and drugs is driving the global market.

Moreover, rising financing for developing medicine research and increasing demand for customized treatment is estimated to fuel the biopreservation market size over the assessment period. Also, rising healthcare expenditures across the globe are another factor propelling the global industry. Rising government initiatives and collaborations with companies and institutions for better vulnerability to the technology employed boost the industry.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/15881

Recent Developments

  • In Jan 2022, Collaboration between BioLife Solutions and Seattle Children’s improves the production of viral vectors and cell- and gene-based therapeutics. Best practices for manufacturing in closed systems and biopreservation will be the main areas of this collaboration.
  • In July 2021, Tissue Solutions Ltd., a virtual biobank established in Glasgow, UK, was purchased by BioIVT.

Segmental Analysis

  • The equipment segment is considered as the highest market share

On the basis of product, the equipment segment is accounted for the largest biopreservation market share. This is due to the rising requirement for bio-banking to protect stem cells, DNA, plasma, and tissue culture. Also, with the extensive preservation’s acceptance and application, there is now enough storage space, and with limited maintenance required is anticipated to uplift the biopreservation industry.

  • Tumor cells dominated the market

On the basis of the cell provider’s volume, the biopreservation market segments are classified into several segments. Out of all the tumor cell segment is considered as the largest market share. Owing to increasing cancer therapy development-related diagnosis, research, and treatment activities.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biopreservation-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Biopreservation Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details
Market Outlook for 2030 USD 15.12 Billion
Market Size 2021 Value USD 1.67 Billion
Expected CAGR Growth 28.7 % from 2022 – 2030
Base Year 2021
Forecast Year 2022 – 2030
Top Market Players Azenta Inc (US)., AMS Biotechnology (England), BioCision, LLC (US), BioLife Solutions, Biomatrica, Inc.,  Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Chart Industries, Inc. (US), Exact Sciences Corporation (US), Helmer Scientific, Inc. (US),  LabVantage Solutions, Inc., MVE Biological Solutions, OPS Diagnostics (US),  Panasonic Corporation, PrincetonCryo, Princeton CryoTech Inc (US),  Stirling Ultracold, So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc. (US), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), ,Taylor-Wharton, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Worthington Industries, Inc.  (US)
Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Cell Provider Volume, By Region
Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

 

Geographic Overview

  • North America is predicted to generate a significant market growth

Based on geography, the North American region is anticipated to dominate the biopreservation market. The factors responsible for the region’s growth are the government’s requirements for the ethical use of biological samples, the emergence of modern biopreservation industry techniques, and the increasing requirement for the diagnosis of chronic disease factors.

Furthermore, Germany estimated that Europe uplifted the market at the fastest rate over the assessment period due to the growing funding support for biobanking techniques and services, as well as the increasing partnerships and collaborations from bio-preservation methods.

Browse the Detail Report “Biopreservation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Equipment, Media, LIMS); By Application (Regenerative Medicine, Bio-banking, Drug Discovery); By Cell Providers Volume; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biopreservation-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Key Questions Answered in The Report Include:

  • What are the various growth specifications influencing the market?
  • Which regions will contribute mainly to the growth of the industry?
  • What are the current innovations and technological advancements in the industry?
  • What are the appearing trends across the market?
  • What are the major threats that will reduce the growth explores of the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Biopreservation Market report based on Product, Application, cell providers volume, and region:

By Product Outlook

  • Equipment
  • Freezers
  • Refrigerators
  • Consumables
    • Vials
    • Straws
    • Microtiter Plates
    • Bags
    • Liquid Nitrogen
  • Media
  • Pre-formulated
  • Home-brew
  • Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

By Application Outlook

  • Regenerative Medicine
  • Cell Therapy
  • Gene Therapy
  • Others
  • Bio- Banking
  • Human Eggs
  • Human Sperms
  • Veterinary IVF
  • Drug Discovery

By Cell Providers Volume Outlook

  • CD34+
  • CD19+
  • MSC
  • iPSC
  • hESC
  • Tumour Cells
  • Others

By Region Outlook

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

 

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn twitter

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution