Cell-based Assay Market Predicting Share and Scope Trends for 2023-2032

According to the research report, the global Cell-based Assay market size & share was valued at USD 15.91 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 32.23 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Cell-based assays are also known as cellular assays, and these assays are used in biomedical research by biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, government institutions, and others. In the cell-based assay, live cells are used in the experiments. Also, it refers to a method of analysis of living cells on the basis of various parameters.

Cell-based assays give a closer presentation of the real-life model as they employ live cells during experimentation. In this type of assay, functional cells are utilized as diagnostic tools in research for new drugs. The rising number of drugs evolving activities and the acceptance of cell-based assay techniques in the markets is expected to propel the cell-based assay market share over the foreseen period.

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Cell Signaling Technologies

Cisbio

Cell Biolabs Inc.

Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Lonza Group

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

General Electric

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing demand for cell-based assay fuels the market

The cell-based assay market demand is rising due to the growing frequency of chronic diseases across the globe. Also, technological advancement authorizes researchers to start utilizing the technology for drug discovery, and toxicology studies are another factor propelling the global market. Huge acceptance of throughput screening procedures is anticipated to uplift the global cell-based assay industry over foreseen period.

Moreover, the growing frequency of lifestyle disorders, including diabetes, arthritis, cancer, epilepsy, cardiovascular diseases, etc., are the key factors uplifting the cell-based assay market size. Further, rising government and private initiatives towards stimulating immunization and the development of the product is the major factor raising the cell-based assay industry.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Danaher Corporation announced the acquisition of Aldevron company which manufactures mRNA, Proteins and has reached many biotechnology and pharmaceutical consumers. This acquisition will lead the field of development of genomic medicine.

In March 2020, Promega corporation announced a strategic partnership with FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, which will develop drug discovery to an advanced novel assay to observe how cells behave in the human body.

Segmental Analysis

The consumable product segment is considered to have the highest market share

Based on product, the consumable segment dominated the industry in 2021 due to the substantial use of consumable products and by use of many biotech and biopharma companies for the evolution and building of cells, majorly in appearing industries. Further, the rising requirement for the expansion of research activities in therapeutics is anticipated to drive the industry over the assessment period.

The biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to dominate the market

On the basis of end-use, the cell-based assay market segmentations are divided into pharmaceuticals & biopharmaceuticals companies, contract research organizations, and academic & government research institutes. Out of all the pharmaceuticals & biopharmaceuticals segments is anticipated to be considered the largest market share over the assessment period. This is due to the rising acceptance of cell-based assay in several pharma and biotech companies owing to its benefits.

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 32.23 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 15.91 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.2% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Cell Signaling Technologies, Cisbio, Cell Biolabs, Inc., Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Lonza Group, Beckman Coulter,Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,General Electric, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Segments Covered By Product, By Type, By End-Use, and By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest market share

On a geographical basis, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cell-based assay market share over the assessment period. This is due to rising initiatives by various biopharma companies experiencing collaborations to evolve new drugs. Also, numerous initiatives taken by governments for infrastructural development over the countries are expected to account for the largest market share.

Moreover, North America is considered as the largest market share owing to the rising number of critical chronic disease patients that includes arthritis, cancer, and diabetes. Also, the clarity of CROs and acceptance of several technologies are estimated to propel industry growth.

Cell-based Assay Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Consumable, Assay kits, Cell lines); By Type (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, ADME Studies); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Cell-based assay market report based on Product, type, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Consumable

Reagent

Assay Kits Reporter Gene Assays Cell Growth Assays Second Messenger Assays Cell Death Assays

Cell lines

Toxicity Studies

Pharmacodynamic Studies

Pharmacokinetic Studies

Microplates

Probes & Labels

Instruments & Software

By Type Outlook

Drug Discovery

Toxicity Studies

Pharmacodynamic Studies

Pharmacokinetic Studies

Basic Research

ADME Studies

By End Use Outlook

Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals companies

Contact Research Organizations

Academic & Government Research Institutes

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

