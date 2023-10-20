Electrophysiology Devices Market Drivers & Industry Opportunity

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Electrophysiology Devices Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 13.98 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 10.8%: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Electrophysiology Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Treatment, Diagnostic); By Indication (AF, SVT, AVNRT, WPW); By End-Use (Hospitals, ASCs); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global electrophysiology devices market size & share was valued at USD 5.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.98 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

What is Electrophysiology Devices? What is Expected Size & Share of Electrophysiology Devices Market?

Overview

The electrophysiology examination is performed to evaluate the heart’s electrical system or activity. Electrophysiology devices are the devices used in the detection and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. These devices are also known as cardiology specialty equipment. The EP devices include a 3D mapping system, ablation catheter, and radio frequency generator.

Moreover, the mapping space aids in minimizing the risk related to traditional X-Ray processes while enhancing diagnostic output due to innovations in electrophysiology medical devices. The rising frequency of heart diseases is propelling the electrophysiology devices market demand over the foreseen period. The rising number of old age people across the world is another factor uplifting the global market.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electrophysiology-devices-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Key Highlights of the Report.

The entire analysis includes an assessment of the evaluating market.

Estimation of growth opportunities in key segments and regions.

Major changes in industry dynamics.

Current, historical, and projected size of the market by both value and volume.

Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis.

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their presence in the industry.

Detailed company profiling of top players in the

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Abbott

Acutus Medical Inc.

Angio Dynamics

AtriCure Inc.

Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.)

Biotronik Inc

CardioFocus Inc.

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MicroPortScientific Corporation

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Siemens Healthcare AG

Stereotaxis Inc

To Know Additional Information on Market Players, Download Sample PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

The electrophysiology devices market share is rising due to increasing disease awareness programs in numerous developing countries. Also, electrophysiology simplifies to manage the mobile cardiac telemetry and ambulatory ECG monitoring. Further, electrophysiology is boosting the detecting and treatment capacity of healthcare practitioners across the globe and is anticipated to drive the global industry over the assessment period.

Furthermore, the rapid rise in the frequency of cardiac and heart failure cases among youth due to changing lifestyles, including consuming alcohol and smoking, are the major factors that drive the electrophysiology devices market size. Also, advancement in technology and the focus of evolving countries towards enhancing the healthcare infrastructure are the factors anticipated to propel the global industry over the assessment period.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/15811

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Pharmaceutical company Abbott Laboratories announced that the EnSite X Electrophysiology system with EnSite omnipolar technology had received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) clearance for the treatment of individuals with atrial fibrillation.

In April 2021, The FDA approved the AcQCrossTM series of universal trans septal crossing devices, according to Acutus Medical, Inc., an organization focused on improving the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias.

Segmental Analysis

The diagnostic devices segment is considered the largest market share

On the basis of application, the diagnostic devices segment is accounted for the largest electrophysiology devices market share. Increasing use of cardiac monitors for arrhythmia monitoring, rising requirement for portable digital systems & catheters for the detection of cardiac problems, and rapid rise in technological advancement are the factors responsible for the segment’s largest industry share.

The atrial fibrillation segment accounted for the highest market share

On the basis of indication, the atrial fibrillation segment is considered the largest market revenue share in 20221. The major factor responsible for this segment’s dominance is a persistent arrhythmia that uplifts the risk of blood clotting and stroke atrial fibrillation.

The hospital segment dominated the industry

Based on end-use, the electrophysiology devices market segmentations are classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Out of all the hospital segments, it accounted for a substantial market share in 2021. This is due to the rising use of advanced technological cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiological procedure.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electrophysiology-devices-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Electrophysiology Devices Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 13.98 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 5.54 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 10.8% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Abbott, Acutus Medical, Inc., Angio Dynamics, AtriCure, Inc. Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Biotronik Inc, CardioFocus, Inc.General Electric Company, F. Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MicroPortScientific Corporation, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Siemens Healthcare AG,Stereotaxis Inc. Segments Covered By Application, By Indication, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America accounted for the highest market share

On a geographical basis, the North American region dominated the industry in 2021 and is anticipated to dominate the market over the assessment period. This is due to rising rates of heart failure and cardiac arrhythmia owing to the consumption of alcohol, smoking, and unhealthy lifestyle.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to propel the electrophysiology devices market over the foreseen period. The factors accountable for the region’s dominance are the high elderly population, rising risk of cardiac diseases, and unmet clinical requirements. Also, the region is dominating due to the rapid rise in the development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing disposable income in evolving nations that, includes India and China.

Browse the Detail Report “Electrophysiology Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Treatment, Diagnostic); By Indication (AF, SVT, AVNRT, WPW); By End-Use (Hospitals, ASCs); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electrophysiology-devices-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Key Questions Answered in The Report Include.

What is the total market value of the industry report?

Which is the base year calculated in this report?

What are the major factors positively influencing the market?

What are the key regions covered in this report?

Who are the leading players in the industry?

What is the predicted growth rate of the industry?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the electrophysiology devices market report based on application, indication, end-use, and region:

By Application Outlook

Treatment Devices

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

Automated External defibrillators (AEDs)

Pacemakers CRT-P

CRT-D

Catheters

Others

Diagnostic Devices

Holter Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters

Electrocardiograph (ECG)

EP Mapping & Imaging Systems

Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM)

BY Indication Outlook

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Supraventricular Tachycardia

Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Bradycardia

Other

By End-Use Outlook

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-aseptic-transfer-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-aseptic-transfer-market Legionella Testing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/legionella-testing-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/legionella-testing-market Biologics Contract Development Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biologics-contract-development-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biologics-contract-development-market Patient Referral Management Software Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/patient-referral-management-software-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/patient-referral-management-software-market Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/nuclear-magnetic-resonance-spectroscopy-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter