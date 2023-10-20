Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market Key Vendors, Trends Demand & Growth

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market to be Worth USD 2,629.6 Million by 2030

Polaris Market Research recently published research report on "Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Animal Type (Dogs, Others); By Application (Dermatology, Pain, Others); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030"

According to the research report, the global monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market size & share was valued at 680.6 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,629.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

The monoclonal antibody is an antibody brought out by a single clone of cells or cell lines and contains an identical antibody molecule. These antibodies are used in the animal world, majorly in research, to track milk formation throughout the time of lactation, to refine substances, and recognize the origin and evolution of many disease-producing agents, that includes the function of specific proteins and enzymes in cancer.

Furthermore, the animal health market accounts for the food producing, large animals that include beef & dairy cattle, swine, sheep, and poultry. The rising frequency of atopic dermatitis and growing pet adoption are the key factors uplifting the monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market share during the assessment period.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Adivo GmbH

Bayer Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Elanco; Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Invetx

Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc

Nextmune

Virbac

Zoetis

Growth Driving Factors

Rising pet expenditure accelerates the demand

The monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market demand are rising due to the requirement of preferable companion animal treatment choices being managed by a growing number of pet owners, which dominates the cost of pet healthcare. The growing rate of pets is uplifting the demand for more productive therapies, which is anticipated to propel the industry’s growth. Additionally, rising government and private initiatives towards health initiatives and, majorly, cancer treatment is fuelling the market growth.

Moreover, rising pet expenditure accelerates the demand for more productive therapeutics, which is expected to drive the global industry. Also, rising research and development activities by the leading market players for the expansion of cancer treatments are predicted to grow the monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market size over the assessment period. The rising frequency of canine atopic dermatitis is estimated to grow at a considerable rate.

Recent Developments

April 2019: Bayer Animal Health GmbH and adivo GmbH has been signed a global collaboration agreement to develop therapeutic antibodies for veterinary medicine.

Aug 2021: Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences. The transaction includes three potential blockbusters in the development phase, fulfills the current pipeline, and strengthens the R&D capabilities for monoclonal antibodies.

Segmental Analysis

The dog segment is considered the largest revenue share

On the basis of animal type, the dog segment accounted for the highest monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market share in 2021. This is due to the growing frequency of several chronic diseases in animals, and increasing acceptance of pet insurance features are propelling the market share. Also, the other segment covers animals that include horses, cats, and livestock.

The dermatology segment accounted for the largest revenue share

On the basis of application, the dermatology segment dominated the industry in 2021. Due to the rising frequency of dermatology diseases such as fleas & ticks also, allergic dermatitis is anticipated to uplift the industry growth. The majorly determined dermatological conditions are surface pyoderma, allergies, otitis externa, and seborrheic dermatitis.

The veterinary hospital segment dominated the market

Based on the end user, the monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market segmentations are divided into veterinary hospitals and others. The veterinary hospital’s segment and several veterinarians positively influence the market growth. Due to the existence of new therapies, this segment dominated the industry.

Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market: Report Scope

Geographic Overview

North America held a significant market share

On a geographical basis, the North American region dominated the monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market in 2021. This is due to the rising government and private initiatives towards the industry and increasing adoption of pet insurance. The leading industry players in these regions are also propelling industry growth.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is driving the market, owing to the increasing number of local competitors & veterinary hospitals and clinics. Also, the industry is expected to boost due to the rising adoption of pets, growing knowledge of their illnesses, and the availability of fluctuating forms of therapy.

