Population Health Management Market Challenges, Innovations and Technologies

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —At 13.5% CAGR Rise, Global Population Health Management Market Estimated to Hit USD 74.91 Billion by 2030: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Population Health Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Software, Services); By End-Use (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Others); By Mode Of Delivery; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

What is Population Health Management? How Big is Population Health Management Market Share?

Overview

According to the research report, the global population health management market share was valued at USD 24.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 74.91 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Population health management is the method of boosting the clinical health results of a specified group of people through stronger care coordination and patient involvement, aided by relevant financial and care models. The aim of population health management is to improve the health conditions of current patients and aid healthcare professionals and public services.

Moreover, population health management is a determined, holistic tactic to gather and estimate the patient’s health-related figures. Also, it aids patients, and healthcare providers have a real-time approach to medical information. Rising government initiatives towards the healthcare industry and the growing prevalence of diseases across the globe are anticipated to propel the population health management market demand over the foreseen period.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/population-health-management-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Key Highlights of the Report

Overview and scope of the population health management market

Revenue and sales of the industry by type and application

Major players in the market

Players and sales data of the industry

Marketing strategy analysis and development trends

Market effect factor analysis and industry growth

A complete framework analysis, including an assessment of the market

Major changes in market dynamics

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

ZeOmega

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Lumeris

Cerner Corporation

Healthagen LLC

Health Catalyst

UnitedHealth Group

Persivia

To Know Additional Information on Market Players, Download Sample PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

Rising healthcare awareness is uplifting the industry

The population health management market size is uplifting due to the growing demand for patient-centric care solutions. This is due to rising healthcare awareness. Also, advancement in technology in the healthcare sector is another factor driving the market. Further, an upsurge in demand for stronger medical facilities is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the industry over the assessment period.

Furthermore, increasing research and development activities in the healthcare sector are anticipated to grow at a considerable rate. Growing awareness towards the acceptance of better-personalized medicine is predicted to boost the population health management market share at a significant rate for the key players working in the market over the forecast period. Several population health management initiatives taken by hospital executives and clinicians which is expected to propel the industry.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/13471

Recent Developments

In February 2020. Manorama Infosolutions and Allscripts had formed a partnership (India). The agreement was formed to allow Manorama to integrate the Allscripts interoperability platform, dbMotion Solution.

In 2021, the U.S., along with the World Bank, European Union, and African development bank, is providing financial support for the development of the medical sector in several ways.

Segmental Analysis

The software segment accounted for the highest market share

On the basis of components, the population health management market segmentations are divided into software and services. The software segment is considered the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the foreseen period. The factors responsible for the segment’s dominance are increasing implementation of the software solutions by suppliers & payers and increasing spending on the evolution of the software solution.

The healthcare providers segment is anticipated to dominate the industry

On the basis of end-use, the healthcare providers segment is considered the largest revenue share in 2021 and is anticipated to preserve its dominance over the examination period. The accountable factors for this segment’s dominance are increasing advancement and technological investment in the medical department across the globe.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/population-health-management-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Population Health Management Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 74.91 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 24.96 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 13.5% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players ZeOmega, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Lumeris, Cerner Corporation, Healthagen LLC, Health Catalyst, UnitedHealth Group, and Persivia. Segments Covered By Component, By Mode of Delivery, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America held the largest revenue share

On a geographical basis, the North American region is considered as the highest population health management market share. The key factors answerable for the region’s dominance are rising federal medical mandates to reduce costs, increasing government initiatives, growing acceptance of EHRs, and awareness of personalized and value-based reimbursements, also these factors are anticipated to maintain their dominance over the assessment period.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate over the prediction period. The aspects of this region’s considerable share are rising medical tourism and are anticipated to propel the market over the assessment period. Also, executing strict government regulation towards the industry is another factor accelerating the population health management market.

Browse the Detail Report “Population Health Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Software, Services); By End-Use (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Others); By Mode Of Delivery; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/population-health-management-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Key Questions Answered in The Report Include

What is the total market worth of the population health management industry?

What is the anticipated CAGR of the market in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the industry?

Which is the prominent rising segment in the market?

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the population health management market report on the basis of component, mode of delivery, end-use, and region:

By Component Outlook

Software

Services

By Mode Of Delivery Outlook

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By End-Use Outlook

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-aseptic-transfer-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-aseptic-transfer-market Legionella Testing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/legionella-testing-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/legionella-testing-market Biologics Contract Development Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biologics-contract-development-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biologics-contract-development-market Patient Referral Management Software Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/patient-referral-management-software-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/patient-referral-management-software-market Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/nuclear-magnetic-resonance-spectroscopy-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter