Dermatology Imaging Devices Market Businesses Opportunities And Competitive Research

According to the research report, the global dermatology imaging devices market size was valued at 1,737.92 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,183.88 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

What is Expected Size & Share of Dermatology Imaging Devices Market?

Dermatology imaging devices are used in dermatology clinics and hospitals to perform skin exams and closely assess the skin wound. It aids in magnifying the skin’s surface up to a 10× microscope objective. Dermatology imaging devices are also known as dermatoscopy. Also, these are basically handheld devices.

In addition, dermatology devices are utilized in the detection and treatment of skin-related diseases, beautifying surgeries, and replacement of disfigured, damaged parts of the body, acne, and several other skin disorders. Rising demand for dermatology imaging devices to monitor the disease condition is anticipated to uplift the dermatology imaging devices market share over the assessment period.

Key Highlights of the Report

Characterize, portray and forecast the dermatology imaging devices market by product type, application, manufacturers, and geographical regions

Competitive landscape and strategies of key players

Analysis of dynamic market examination, including market driving variables and market improvement requirements

Analysis by geography with consumption of the product/service in the region

Future outlook and prospects for the market

Some of the Top Companies in the Market Are:

Canfield scientific

3Dmd

Atys Medical

Barcos

Bomtech Electronics Co. Ltd

Canfield Scientific Inc.

Cortex Technology

Cakiberid

Courage + Khazaka electronic GmbH

DermSpectra

Emage Medical LLC

E-consystems

Fotofinder Systems GmbH

Fude Medical instrument ltd

Navitar

TPM- Taberna Pro Medicum GmbH

MetaOptima Technology Inc

Macquarie medical systems

pixience

Quantificare

Growth Driving Factors

The non-invasive method of skin diagnosing is propelling the industry

The dermatology imaging devices market demand is rising due to the number of aesthetic methods rising across the world. Also, rising disposable income, where consumers are liable to invest in improving their image, is likely to raise the industry over foreseen period. The crucial initiatives by the market players towards the industry drive the market. The highly visible nature of skin diseases is predicted to boost the industry.

Furthermore, the new technologies which allow capturing an image of the wound and handheld cameras with a high-resolution copy of the image into a document of the patient health are boosting the growth of the industry. The rising acceptance of non-invasive methods of skin diagnosing is anticipated to accelerate the dermatology imaging devices market size over the forecast period. Also, the rising demand for better and stronger products in the dermatology tomography devices market is likely to propel the market demand.

Recent Developments

In March 2021, Barco announced a partnership with modernizing medicine so that dermatologists can use dermatology imaging devices and innovative technology in their day-to-day practice sessions.

In December 2021, Canfield Scientific, Inc. Acquired Medici Medical s.r.l to carry out innovations in dermoscopy to provide advanced learning in the field of medical imaging.

Segmental Analysis

The Dermoscopy segment is considered the largest revenue share

On the basis of imaging modality, the dermoscopy imaging modality segment dominated the industry in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the assessment period. The factors responsible for the region’s dominance are that it detects skin wounds ten times with the devices and covers a deep range of the wound.

Skin cancer is anticipated to boost the industry

On the basis of application, the dermatology imaging devices market segmentations are divided into pigmented lesions, psoriasis, skin cancer, and plastic & reconstructive surgery. Out of all, the skin cancer segment is expected to drive the market owing to the growing number of patients diagnosed with skin cancer.

Dermatology Imaging Devices Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 3,183.88 Million Market Size 2021 Value USD 1,737.92 Million Expected CAGR Growth 7.1% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players 3Dmd, Atys Medical, Barcos, Bomtech Electronics Co. Ltd, Canfield Scientific Inc., Cortex Technology, Cakiberid, Courage + Khazaka electronic GmbH, DermSpectra, Emage Medical LLC, E-consystems, Fotofinder Systems GmbH, Fude Medical instrument ltd, Navitar, TPM- Taberna Pro Medicum GmbH, MetaOptima Technology Inc, Macquarie medical systems, pixience, Quantificare Segments Covered By Imaging Modality, By Application, By End-use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific is predicted to generate significant market growth

On a geographical basis, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate over the foreseen period. The factors accountable for the region’s dominance are the initiatives towards the research and development of the industry by several major players. Also, rising awareness about lesions on the skin and the availability of inexpensive treatments is another factor fuelling the industry.

Moreover, the North American region is considered the highest dermatology imaging devices market revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The dominant factors are huge healthcare infrastructure, rising concerns about skin cancer & skin illness and novel dermatological equipment to treat skin diseases.

Browse the Detail Report "Dermatology Imaging Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Imaging Modality (Digital Photographic Imaging, Dermoscopy); By Application (Pigmented Lesions, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030"

Key Questions Answered in The Report Include

What is the study period of the market?

What will be the growth rate of the industry over the foreseen period?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the dermatology devices market?

Which region has the largest share of the market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What’s the competition in this industry, both company, and country-wise?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the dermatology imaging devices market report based on Imaging modality, application, end-use, and region:

By Imaging Modality Outlook

Digital Photographic Imaging

Dermoscopy

By Application Outlook

Pigmented Lesions,

Psoriasis

Skin cancer

Plastic and reconstructive surgery

By End-Use Outlook

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Skin rejuvenation centers

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

