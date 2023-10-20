Microplate Systems Market Will Promptly Grow in Near Future 2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —By 2030, Global Microplate Systems Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 2,269.8 Million, at 11.0% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Microplate Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics Genomics & Proteomics Research Others); By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global size & share of microplate systems market was valued at USD 926.4 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,269.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

What are Microplate Systems? How Big is Microplate Systems Market Size & Share?

Overview

The microplate is the equipment used in research and diagnostics for biological and chemical processes and physical reactions in laboratories. Microplates are also known as microtiter plates. These are the multi-well plates that can be sealed and utilized in the pharmaceutical sectors. The microplate system is also used for inspecting how the microbes act together.

Moreover, microplate systems are also utilized in the maintenance of food safety. The goal of the microplate is to estimate the absorbance in small volumes. The increasing frequency of numerous diseases that, includes neurological & cardiac disease, cancer, and many other diseases, is anticipated to boost the microplate systems market demand over the assessment period.

Growth Driving Factors

The microplate systems market share is uplifting due to a surge in infectious diseases because it leads to lab testing. Rising research & development activities in the pharmaceutical department are another factor responsible for the market’s growth. Also, growing automation in the healthcare sector is anticipated to drive the industry share. The rapid rise in funding of laboratories is accelerating the market.

Furthermore, due to changing lifestyles and climatic conditions, the number of patients is rising, which is expected to accelerate the microplate systems market size. Growing government initiatives and budgets towards public health care are fuelling the industry share. A surge in the geriatric population globally is the key factor that boosts the market growth over the assessment period. The rising demand for examination & imaging technology in the healthcare division is the major factor upsurging the global market demand.

In 2020, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched the Bench Cel Microplate Handler.

In 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. acquired Bio Tek Instruments to strengthen its product portfolio.

Microplate Systems Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 2,269.8 Million Market Size 2021 Value USD 926.4 Million Expected CAGR Growth 11% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Accuris Instruments, Agilent Technologies Inc., Berthold Technologies, Biochrom, Bio-One International GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BMG Labtech, Brucker Corporation, Corning, Danaher Corporation, Dynex Technologies, Enzo Life Sciences Inc., Hudson Robotics, Lonza, PerkinElmer, Promega Corporation, Tecan, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Segmental Analysis

Hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment expected to dominate the industry

On the basis of end-use, the microplate systems market segmentations are classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories and academic & research institutes. Out of all the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment is predicted to grow at a considerable rate and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the projection period. The factors accountable for the region’s dominance are increasing demand for diagnostic centers due to the aspects such as growing cancer cases, influenza, neurological diseases, viral, and many other infectious diseases globally.

The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies are predicated on growing at a considerable rate.

Based on end use, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies are anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the assessment period. This segment dominated the market due to government and private sectors across the globe spending huge amounts and raising funds to advance pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Geographic Overview

North America dominated the market

On a geographical basis, the North American region is considered the largest microplate systems market share. The key factors supporting the regional growth include rising technological advancements in the healthcare division and increasing public awareness drives the market growth over the assessment period. Also, the government of various nations across the region is spending huge amounts on the health budget to enhance public health and evolve healthcare infrastructure facilities.

In addition, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate and is expected to maintain its supremacy over the projection period. This is due to the growing number of diagnostic centers owing to the rising number of patients creating considerable market growth across the region.

Browse the Detail Report "Microplate Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics Genomics & Proteomics Research Others); By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030"

Polaris market research has segmented the microplate systems market report on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Microplate Readers Systems

Multi-mode Microplate Readers

Single-Mode Microplate Readers Systems

Microplate Pipetting Systems and Dispensers Systems

Microplate Washers

Microplate Accessories & Software

By Application Outlook

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Genomics and Proteomics Research

Others

By End-Use Outlook

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

