Health Sensors Market Explore Research Report | 2023-2032

According to the research reports, the global health sensors market size & share was valued at USD 41.10 billion in 2021 and is expected to touch USD 166.56 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

What are Health Sensors? How Big is Health Sensors Market Size & Share?

Overview

Health sensors are electronic medical devices. These sensors are widely utilized for the objective of disease detection and other health-related applications, that includes remote or isolated patient monitoring. Sensor-based medical devices are hugely accepted for home care settings.

Moreover, health sensors are majorly used to check the force, pressure, airflow, oxygen, temperature, pulse oximetry, and barcode sensing. Also, these sensors can raise the intelligence of medical machines like life-supporting implants. Advancement in technology is the foremost factor responsible for the growth of the health sensors market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the foreseen period.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Abbott Laboratories

Analog Devices Inc.

Avago Technologies Ltd

Danaher Corp

GE Healthcare

Honeywell International Inc. Hologic

Koninklijke Philips

International Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Maxim Integrated Product Inc.

Smith’s Medical Inc.

Sensirion AG

Stryker Corp

Robert Bosch GmbH

Roche

TDK Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Varian Medical System

Growth Driving Factors

The health sensors market size is uplifting due to the launching of mobile apps which helps people to track their everyday calorie intake and distance travelled. Also, the rising frequency of chronic diseases across the globe is another factor propelling the market. The rapid rise in the interest of people towards recording and tracking information regarding their practices.

Furthermore, rising beneficial government policies towards the health sensors industry are anticipated to raise the market during the assessment period. Also, rising awareness regarding fitness and health is accelerating the industry share. Also, digital medicines and sensor-authorized pills are the major factors responsible for the growth of the market. The growing frequency of sports injuries, lifestyle-allied medical issues, and accidents are predicted to boost the global market over the assessment period.

Recent Developments

In March 2021 the development of a millimeter-scale transceiver that enhances ingestible sensors was revealed by researchers at Imec (Belgium), a center for Nanoelectronics and digital technology.

In May 2021 Stryker acquired OrthoSensor Inc. in May 2021. This was anticipated to aid the business in gaining market share in joint replacement and musculoskeletal treatment.

Segmental Analysis

The wearable sensors segment is considered as the highest revenue share

On the basis of product, the wearable sensors market accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the assessment period. The factors responsible for the dominance of the region are increasing research and development activities in the wearable sensors industry.

The chronic illness & at-risk monitoring segment dominated the market

On the basis of application, the health sensors market segmentations are classified into several sub-segments. Out of all the chronic illness & at-risk monitoring, the segment accounted for the largest market share. The aspects of the region’s dominance are the increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics and the rising frequency of chronic diseases.

Health Sensors Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 166.56 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 41.10 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 18.1 % from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices Inc., Avago Technologies Ltd, Danaher Corp, GE Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc. Hologic, Koninklijke Philips, International Inc., Medtronic Plc, Maxim Integrated products Inc., Smith’s Medical Inc., Sensirion AG, Stryker Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Roche, TDK Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Varian Medical System Segments Covered By product , By Application and By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America accounts for significant market growth

On the basis of geography, the North American region is considered the largest market share. The region is dominating due to well-settled medical infrastructure, huge healthcare spending, the existence of dominating firms, and the rapid acceptance of advanced technologies. Also, rising acceptance of patient monitoring and everyday homecare devices are expected to propel the industry over the assessment period.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the health sensors market report based on product, application, and region:

By Product Outlook

Hand Held Diagnostic Sensors

Chronic illness & At Risk –monitoring

Patient Admission Triage

Logistical Tracking

In–housing clinical Monitoring

Post–Acute Care Monitoring

Wearable Sensors

Disposable Wearable

Non-disposable Wearable

Wellness Monitoring

Chronic Illness & At Risk-monitoring

Patient Admission Triage

Logistical Tracking

In-hospital Clinical Monitoring

Sensor Therapeutics

Post-acute Care Monitoring

Ingestible /Implantable Sensors

Wellness Monitoring

Chronic Illness & At Risk-monitoring

Patient Admission Triage

In-hospital Clinical Monitoring

Sensor Therapeutics

Post-acute Care Monitoring

By Application Outlook

Chronic illness & At Risk – Monitoring

Wellness Monitoring

Logistic Tracking

In Hospital Clinical Monitoring

Post-Acute Care Monitoring

Home Based

Others

Sensor Therapeutics

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

