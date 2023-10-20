Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry To Grow As Of Improving Economic Conditions

Water & wastewater treatment equipment industry data book covers primary, secondary and tertiary water & wastewater treatment equipment market.

Global water & wastewater treatment equipment industry database, published by Grand View Research’s is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The economic value generated by the water & wastewater treatment equipment industry was estimated at approximately USD 63.4 billion in 2022.

Primary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast

The global primary water and wastewater treatment equipment market size was estimated at USD 12.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. Rising demand for clean water has resulted in augmenting the number of water and sludge treatment plants globally, thereby driving the growth of the market. Primary water & wastewater treatment involves the separation of floating materials and heavy solids from effluent. The slurry is passed through several tanks and filters that separate water from contaminants. Low operating costs and high market visibility of the process are expected to play a crucial role in increasing the application scope of primary treatment over the forecast period.

Primary wastewater treatment includes the removal of large solids from sewage using physical techniques such as sedimentation, skimming, and screening. During the primary treatment process, around 65% of the grease & oil, over 50% to 70% of the total suspended solids (TSS), and 25% to 35% of the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) are removed.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for 34.6% share of global revenue in 2022 on account of the presence of a strong consumer base in the region. The demand for primary water & wastewater treatment equipment in Canada was valued at USD 352.5 billion in 2022. The presence of a supportive environment for business growth and proximity to the U.S., which are creating strong growth potential for equipment suppliers and manufacturers, is anticipated to impact the country’s market growth positively.

Order Free Sample Copy of Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Data Book published by Grand View Research

Secondary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast

The global secondary water and wastewater treatment equipment market size was estimated at USD 23.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. Growing demand for wastewater treatment plants coupled with stringent regulations concerning secondary water & wastewater treatment equipment is anticipated to drive the market growth. Secondary treatment is used mainly to remove soluble organic matter and chemicals through the usage of trickling filters, bio-towers, rotating biological contactors, and activated sludge systems.

Furthermore, technological incorporation in terms of the development of new methods including moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR) and integrated fixed film activated sludge (IFAS) for secondary treatment methods is expected to have a strong impact on the market. These aforementioned factors will drive the demand for secondary water & wastewater treatment equipment in the coming years.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.0% of the global secondary water & wastewater treatment equipment market in 2022. Emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan are the key countries driving the development of the manufacturing and building & construction industries in this region. The Europe region plays a crucial role in the global market for water and wastewater treatment equipment.

Tertiary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast

The global tertiary water & wastewater treatment equipment market size was estimated at USD 27.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030. The stringent government regulations have primarily boosted various tertiary water & wastewater treatment activities worldwide, thereby augmenting the demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment over the forecast period. In addition, increasing government initiatives to provide safe drinking water are anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The U.S. passed a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) law to promote investments, in terms of upgrades and new establishment of desalination facilities and water purification plants, on a domestic level. This favorable initiative to promote investments in the water treatment industry on a domestic level is anticipated to have a positive impact on the tertiary water & wastewater treatment equipment industry growth over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share of 34.5% of the global tertiary water & wastewater treatment equipment market in 2022. The robust presence of oil & gas reserves in Brazil, Columbia, Venezuela, and Argentina is expected to have a positive impact on the market. The demand for potable water in the Middle East & Africa is expected to drive the growth of the disinfection market in the region.

Go through the table of content of Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study.

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers of water & wastewater treatment equipment adopt several strategies, including merger & acquisition, new product developments, partnership & joint ventures, distributor agreements, and geographical expansions, to enhance their market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements.

Key players operating in the water & wastewater treatment equipment industry are –

• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

• Pentair plc

• Ecolab Inc.

• DuPont

• Xylem, Inc.

• Calgon Carbon Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

• Veolia Group

• Aquatech International LLC

• Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC

• Evonik Industries AG

• Lenntech B.V.

• Parkson Corporation