Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Current Scenario and Future Prospects

According to the research report, the global buccal drug delivery system market size was valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.31 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

What is Buccal Drug Delivery Systems? How Big is Buccal Drug Delivery System Market?

Overview

Buccal drug delivery is a therapeutic technique for an oral drug delivery in which the drug is administrated by the buccal mucosa of the oral cavity. The drug is mainly placed between the upper gums and cheeks while treating several diseases or disorders. The advantage of this method is that the removal of the left tablet from the patient’s mouth is easy if there is an unfavourable reaction.

Moreover, the buccal drug delivery system includes the rapid absorption of the desired therapeutic dose of the drug into plasma, and the stability of this absorption is preserved during the overall treatment. The increasing predilection of macromolecules that includes absorption enhancers, peptides, and other related molecules is uplifting the buccal drug delivery system market share. Also, the rising convenience of non-ionized drugs is propelling the market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Applied Pharma Research

ARDEA BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

ARx LLC

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Catalent

Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc.

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Endo Pharmaceuticals plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Generex Biotechnology

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Indivior PLC

MedLab

NAPP PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing the use of smaller molecules is propelling the market

The buccal drug delivery system market demand is rising due to drug administration and termination, ease in the growing use of smaller molecules, availability of blood vessels, and immediate immersion of drugs into plasma. The rapid rise in the existence of leading competitors in the medication distribution system market and the availability of pharmaceuticals is anticipated to boost the industry over the assessment period.

Furthermore, rapid absorption, fewer biofluid interaction, fewer side effects, favourable concentration availability at the target site, and a smaller treatment regimen are the factors accelerating the buccal drug delivery system market size. Also, as the number of chronic disease cases is rising across the globe, the requirement for buccal drug administration has increased rapidly. The growing adoption rate of novel healthcare technologies is fuelling market growth.

Recent Developments by

In 2021, Becton, Dickinson, and the company will set up a manufacturing unit for drug delivery devices in Spain. This company shall invest an amount of U.S. dollars 200 million for developing the facility.

In 2020, 3 community hospitals in Japan conducted in vitro and in vivo studies to develop mucoadhesive microparticle-laden gels for oral mucositis.

Segmental Analysis

The buccal tablets and lozenges segment accounted for the considerable market share

On the basis of product type, the buccal tablets and lozenges segment is considered the largest market share. The factors responsible for the segment’s dominance are cost-effectiveness, consumer acceptance, ease of formulation, and the huge availability of medication candidates for formulation. Also, the sublingual film segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the assessment period owing to the fast availability of large concentrations of medication at a target site and substantial research into evolving controlled-release formulations.

The smoking cessation segment dominated the market

Based on application, the buccal drug delivery system market segmentations are classified into several segments. Out of all the smoking cessation segment accounted for the highest market share. The responsible factors for the segment’s dominance are treating the addicted people from nicotine or smoking. A buccal medication delivery system is the most preferred and effective method. Nicotine lozenges are more beneficial at delivering a more significant absorption of the medication than gums or other dosage forms.

Buccal Drug Delivery System Market: Report Scope

Geographic Overview

North America is accounted for the highest market share

On a geographical basis, the North American region is considered to have the highest buccal drug delivery system market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the foreseen period. This is due to evolved pharmaceutical sector. Also, the factors driving the regional market are the existence of a large number of market players, increased research to identify suitable drug candidates, significant investment by leading players to enhance the development of innovative formulations, and improved detection and treatment rates.

Further, Asia Pacific is expected to boost the industry over the assessment period due to development in the pharmaceutical industry. Also, the rapid rise in the senior population, the pharmaceutical industry’s development, and a substantial increase in domestic players are the other factors anticipated to boost regional market growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Sublingual Films, Buccal Tablets, and Lozenges, Oral Sprays); By Application (Pain Management, Smoking Cessation, Angina Pectoris, Others); By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Others), By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/buccal-drug-delivery-system-market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the buccal drug delivery system market report based on type, application, end-use, and region:

By Type Outlook

Sublingual Films

Buccal Tablets and Lozenges

Oral Sprays

By Application Outlook

Pain Management

Smoking Cessation

Angina Pectoris

Others

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

