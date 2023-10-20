Glaucoma Market – Global Strategic Business Report, 2023-2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Global Glaucoma Market Size & Share Estimated to Surpass USD 9.77 Billion by 2030, at 6.2% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Glaucoma Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Class (Prostaglandin Analogs, Beta-blockers, Adrenergic Agonists, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors); By Distribution Channel; By Disease Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global glaucoma market size & share was valued at USD 5.71 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.77 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

What is Glaucoma? How Big is Glaucoma Market Size & Share?

Overview

Glaucoma is an eye condition that harms the optic nerve. The optic nerve dispatches visual information from the eye to the brain and is essential for good vision. Injury to the optic nerve is frequently connected to high pressure on the eye. But glaucoma can even occur with normal eye pressure. The rapidly increasing demand for the glaucoma market can be attributed to the person having high internal pressure and a family history of glaucoma.

The growing prevalence of glaucoma disease and escalating demand for therapeutic mediations are some of the prominent factors that ease market growth. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population prone to age-related illness is another critical factor that will speed up the glaucoma treatment industry growth over the estimated period.

What Does the Report Include?

Development and designing of in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through an evaluation of pipeline products and technologies

Trends shaping and driving the market

Drive revenues by comprehending crucial trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies impacting the market in the future

By comprehending the competitive landscape, formulating effective sales and marketing strategies

Recognizing emerging players with a robust portfolio and creating effective counter strategies to gain a competitive advantage

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Allergan PLC

Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company

Akorn operating company LLC

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Cipla Incorporation

Fera Pharmaceuticals LLC

Inotek Pharmaceuticals

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Incorporation

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

Growth Driving Factors

High intraocular pressure injuring the optic nerve to push the market

Glaucoma is an illness of advancing optic neuropathies due to the debasement of retinal nerve fiber layers and retinal ganglion cells that may cause transformation in the optical nerve head. The glaucoma market size is expanding due to the prominent risk factor such as high intraocular pressure can harm the optic nerve, and the ongoing injury to this structure may lead to unrepairable visual field defects, visual impairment, and blindness. Risk factors include race, gender, family history, and myopia.

Ongoing technological progressions in the ophthalmology field are one of the prominent factors fuelling the glaucoma treatment market perspective. Growing demand for advanced surgical procedures will push industry growth potential. The glaucoma market sales are soaring due to advancements in optometric care such as medical imaging, selective laser trabeculoplasty, optical coherence tomography, visual fields, micro-invasive surgeries, and progression analysis software.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, the FDA sanctioned the revised New Drug Application for STN 1011700/DE-117 (omidenepag isopropyl), which is used to treat glaucoma as per the statement from Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and UBE Corporation.

Segmental Analysis

Rise in prostaglandin medicine usage to drive the market

Based on drug class, the prostaglandin analogs segment will escalate to treat the illness, which has several advantages, including one daily dose effectiveness. Additionally, the glaucoma market demand will escalate due to the experience of massive increase in the rising demand for prostaglandin medicines used in combination therapy.

Increased usage of hypotensive drugs to propel the market

Based on disease type, the open angle segment industry dominated the market. This disorder’s escalating prevalence exemplifies this as contrasted to this kind of glaucoma. The glaucoma market trends include the vast majority of therapeutic medications in the market being mapped out to treat open-angle type, making it the category’s dominant subcategory. Further, increasing the usage of hypotensive drugs to lessen intraocular pressure is a factor in segmental growth overall.

Geographic Overview

The growing FDA approvals to boost the North American market

North America held the largest glaucoma market share, having a well-developed hospital infrastructure for diagnosis and its successful treatment shell. As the condition advances moderately, productive diagnostic tools sanction its prompt discovery. The growing FDA approvals and drug initiations in the treatment in the region are bolstering the growth.

According to approximation, the commending remuneration scenario in Europe will encourage the usage of glaucoma treatment. Glaucoma therapies are a part of the list of authorized, subsidized therapeutic goods obtainable to UK citizens under the National Health Services.

Browse the Detail Report “Glaucoma Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Class (Prostaglandin Analogs, Beta-blockers, Adrenergic Agonists, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors); By Distribution Channel; By Disease Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/glaucoma-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Frequently Asked Questions

How will the market landscape change in the forecast period?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

How will the increasing prevalence of open-angle glaucoma disease influence market growth?

Why are prostaglandin analogs a selected drug class for glaucoma treatments?

What makes North America an ideal market for glaucoma treatments?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the glaucoma market report based on drug class, distribution channel, disease type, and region:

By Drug Class Outlook

Prostaglandin Analogs

Beta-blockers

Adrenergic Agonists

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Hospital pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Disease Type Outlook

Open-angle

Angle-closure

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

