Blockchain in Healthcare Market Business Opportunities and Development Plans 2032

According to the research report, the global blockchain in the healthcare market size & share was valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 95.59 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 68.4% during the forecast period.

What is Blockchain in Healthcare? How Big is Blockchain in Healthcare Market Size & Share?

Overview

Blockchain in healthcare is used in the healthcare system to conserve and exchange patient data through hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmacy firms, and physicians. The rapidly rising demand for blockchain in healthcare market can be attributed to these applications identifying serious mistakes and even menacing ones in the medical field. This technology is helpful in medical institutions to gain perspectives and improvise the analysis of medical records.

The growing cases of information leaks and data infringement, together with the ever-increasing need to restrict these issues, have attributed to market growth. Deliberate ingenuity by the key players escalated demand to lessen drug replication, and the requirement for systematic health data management systems are the prominent factors causing the adoption of technology.

What Does the Report Include?

Quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics

Information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter’s five forces analysis underscoring the potency of buyers and suppliers

Prominent countries in each region are plotted as per the revenue contribution to the market

Market player placement eases benchmarking and offers a comprehensible recognition of the current position of market players

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Avaneer health Inc.

Akiri

IncorporationBurstIQ Corporation

Crystalchain Incorporation

Change Healthcare Incorporation.

Equideum Health Inc.

Embleema Corporation

Farma Trust

Guardtime

Hashed Health

iSolve LLC

IBM Incorporation

Medical Chain Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Patientory Inc

Quest Diagnostics

Works

Growth Driving Factors

Medical examination system to push the market

As per OECD, a contemporary blockchain application has arisen called research foundry to ease out the management of consent and permission for sharing and access to health data, software code, metadata, and other products linked with healthcare R&D. Blockchain in healthcare market size is expanding as the growing investment in the advancement of systematic health care record systems, wearable devices cryptography, and medical examination systems is expected to offer this market with lucrative options in the years to come.

Evolving disease pervasiveness is anticipated to generate a massive amount of data pushing demand for data management. Blockchain in healthcare market sales are soaring as leveraging blockchain technology in healthcare records will ensure that the data cannot be changed to ensure data integrity. The growing investment by prominent market players is further pushing the market growth.

Recent Developments

In January 2021, Optum, a branch of United Health Group, declared the acquisition of Change Healthcare to ease indispensable clinical, operational, and payment procedures more flourishingly. Optum will pay approximately $8 million in cash for the operation and purchase about $5 billion in Change Healthcare debt for an accounting approach of $13 million.

Segmental Analysis

Clinical trials and the eConsent segment is predicted to lead the market

Based on application, clinical trials and the eConsent segment is anticipated to witness speedy growth. The clinical trial industry is being thrust by a wide range of blockchain technology applications for growing clinical trial quality. Blockchain in healthcare market demand is increasing as using technology in clinical trials permits more successful data management and security. The amalgamation of the technology sanctions clinicians to stay safely connected inside.

The public market segment is accounted for the highest market share

Based on network type, the public market segment accounted for the highest market share due to the growing preference for a public blockchain system which provides several advantages such as more transparency, a decentralized structure, and records information, amongst others. This blockchain method is considerably used to manage health information efficaciously. Blockchain in healthcare market trends includes digital ledger technology and Ethereum, a public network.

Blockchain in Healthcare Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 95.59 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 1.18 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 68.4% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Avaneer health, Inc., Akiri, IncorporationBurstIQ Corporation, Crystalchain Incorporation, Change Healthcare Incorporation., Equideum Health Inc., Embleema Corporation, Farma Trust, Guardtime, Hashed Health, iSolve, LLC IBM Incorporation, Medical Chain Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Patientory, Inc, Quest Diagnostics, and Proof.Works Segments Covered By Network Type, By End-Use, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Factors such as enhancing patient care to drive the North American market

North America held the most significant blockchain in healthcare market share due to recent breakthroughs in blockchain technology and several government efforts inspiring the usage of these contemporary platforms in the medical sector. Venture capitalists are witnessing massive assurance that blockchain technology enhances patient care, stretching the scope of health services and lessening medical care costs.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the blockchain in healthcare market report based on network type, application, end-use, and region:

By Network Type Outlook

Private

Public

Others

By Application Outlook

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjudication & Billing

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Trials & eConsent

Others

By End Use Outlook

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Biopharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

