Artificial Discs Market Industry Insights, New Trends, Growth

According to the research report, the global artificial discs market size & share was valued at USD 2.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach over USD 9.25 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.08% during the forecast period.

In artificial disc replacement, the worn or damaged disc material between the small bones in the spine is removed and replaced with a prosthetic or artificial disc. The rapidly rising demand for the artificial discs market can be attributed to the fact that it relieves back pain while maintaining more normal motion than is permitted. Artificial disc replacement may not be accurate for all patients with low back pain. It can be performed on those people who have no osteoporosis or no deformity of the spine.

An increasing number of trauma-related and sports injuries and orthopedic surgeries is anticipated to boost the market growth. As per the NFL Physicians Society round, about 1.2 million football-related injuries are sustained annually. The market is also expected to grow due to the growing technological advancements and escalating geriatric population globally.

What Does the Report Include?

Market size analysis for prevalent artificial disc market size and market forecast

Key companies dominating the market

Various opportunities available for other competitors in the market space

The top-performing segments and their performance over the forecast period

The top-performing regions and countries in the present scenario.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Medtronic

Orthofix US LLC.

Globus Medical

Braun

NuVasive Inc.

AxioMed LLC

Zimmer Biomet

Spine Art SA

Synergy Spine Solutions Inc.

Centinel Spine LLC

Growth Driving Factors

Growing disposable income to push the market

The global artificial discs market receives support from technological progressions and an escalation in the pervasiveness of degenerative spine conditions. The artificial discs market size is expanding due to escalating healthcare expenditure, growing disposable income, and reinforcement of reimbursement, which fuel the market’s growth rate. Also, technological progressions, the rise in the number of surgeries taking place every day, and the obtainability of several products additionally boost the industry for artificial discs.

Further, the artificial discs market sales are soaring because of increasing comprehension of disc replacement advantages over spinal fusion surgeries and the rapid rise in the demand for minimal surgical procedures and other primary factors propelling the market. Additionally, technical progressions and an increase in the prevalence of degenerative spine disorders drive the market.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Nuvasive Inc. launched Reline Cervical, a posterior cervical fusion fixation system, to offer a minimally troublesome spinal disc replacement procedure. The product launch is a consolidated solution to provide ease of agreement and a comprehensive solution. Additionally, the advancement sanctions the company to enhance its market presence in the competitive market space because of its new product portfolio replaced by its product reach amongst chosen regions.

Segmental Analysis

The metals & Plastic segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth

Based on material, metals & plastic segments are expected to witness the fastest growth and foster through the forecast period due to higher procedural success rates along with the benefits of medical plastic and metal hybrid surface over conventional metal on metal. The artificial discs market demand is rising due to the high success rate of metal over artificial plastic discs in patients without advancing adjacent segment disease, a condition existing in patients post-surgery after implanting conventional discs.

The cervical disc replacement segment accounts for the largest market share

Based on indication, cervical disc replacement accounted for the largest market share due to its minimally presumptuous nature of therapy, along with the better assumption of cervical disc replacements performed compared to lumbar disc replacements. The artificial discs market trends include cervical injuries and lifestyle and work-positioned skeletal disorders.

Artificial Discs Market: Report Scope & Analysis

Geographic Overview

Growing prevalence of bone generative diseases to propel the North American market

North America held the largest artificial disc market share due to the increasing prevalence of bone generative diseases and growing incidence of lower back syndrome along with growing awareness of spinal disc replacement processes as an eradicative therapy. Additionally, prominent health service providers in the region enhancing accessibility and fostering the increasing demand for disc replacement processes are anticipated to drive the region’s growth.

The patient population for replacement surgeries in Europe is estimated to multiply due to the growing geriatric population with a higher probability of progressing bone disorders such as scoliosis and degenerative disc diseases, among others. The artificial discs market demand is rising due to the preferred availability of surgical centers, product obtainability by key market players, and escalated disposable income of the patients is anticipated to drive the region’s growth.

Browse the Detail Report "Artificial Discs Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Material (Metal & Plastic, Metal); By Indication; By End Use; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030"

Polaris Market Research has segmented the artificial discs market report based on material, indication, end-use, and region:

By Material Outlook

Metal & Plastic

Metal

By Indication Outlook

Cervical Disc Replacement

Lumbar Disc Replacement

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

