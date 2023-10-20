DNA-based Skin Care Products Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —DNA-based Skin Care Products Market Size Will Surpass USD 10.35 Billion By 2030: Polaris Market Research

The research report estimates that the global DNA-based skin care products market size was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.35 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period.

Overview

DNA-based skincare is a formulation of customized skincare based on the DNA of the patient. DNA is done by swabbing saliva from the inside of a person’s cheek to identify the inborn condition. DNA-based skin care products are used to clean the skin, stimulate skin metabolism, secure the skin’s moisture balance, and preserve the skin from damaging ultraviolet radiation.

The leading DNA-based skin care products include creams, serums, and others. The serum is gathered form of an active substance that tackles particular skincare issues. Rising demand for personal care and beauty is expected to propel the DNA-based skin care products market share over the assessment period. Growing preference for spending on beauty and cosmetic solutions is accepted to uplift the industry.

Key Highlights of the Report

A detailed analysis of the market and sub-market forecast

Extensive details and analysis of contracts, projects, and programs

Analysis of technological trends and how these shape the industry

The in-depth description of technical factors and political regulatory

Outline of leading companies operating within the sector

SWOT analysis of the major key players operating in the market, together with the opportunities available and the key threads faces

Market conclusions and recommendations

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

EpigenCare

Jinomz

Caligenix

SkinGenie

dnaskin

ALLEL

Targeted DNA

Imagine Labs

Evergreen Health

SkinDNA

ANAKE

DNA Skin Institute

Genetic Beauty

Skinshift

Natural Organic Body

Growth Driving Factors

The rising frequency of acne is driving the market

DNA-based skin care products market demand is rising due to the growing use of e-commerce for buying several consumer goods that include beauty and skin care products. The rising adoption of beauty and wellness products is expected to boost the growth of the DNA-based skin care products industry. The growing frequency of acne and melanomas of the skin is expected to raise the market over the foreseen period.

Furthermore, the growing focus of customers toward purchasing high-quality beauty care products is boosting the industry. Dynamic advertising and promotional campaigns leading players played a considerable role in uplifting the DNA-based skin care products market size. Also, rising evolutions in science and upgrading technology by major market players are predicted to boost the industry over the assessment period.

Recent Developments

In Jun 2022, Gene skin, a DNA testing company, launched a new personalized skincare treatment test. The test is helpful in scientifically researching genes that help in collagen production and an individual’s ability to utilize vitamins and minerals.

In Oct 2021, SkinDNA introduced a biomimetic skincare range BIOMIMIC after a decade of genetic and aging research. The new skincare range is launched to address the five main skin aging pathways to help consumers worldwide preserve their youthful-looking skin.

Segmental Analysis

The creams segment is anticipated to boost the market

On the basis of product, the creams segment is expected to propel the market over the assessment period. This segment is dominating due to its properties, such as cosmetic benefits, intensely hydrating, and high moisturizing. DNA-based creams focus on the aging process by stifling deep below the skin’s surface, and women in their anti-aging skincare routine majorly utilize these. A special enzyme is there in the cream known as telomerase which aids in protecting the cells from harm and early aging.

The offline distribution channel is predicted to propel the industry

Based on the distribution channel, the DNA-based skin care products market segmentations are classified online and offline. Out of both, the offline distribution channel boosts the industry share during the forecast period. The crucial factor accountable for the segment’s dominance is increasing worries the consumers for genetic mapping and testing. Customers are more comfortable testing their genes in clinics than testing kits at home due to their belief that the tests are better and accurate and performed by healthcare professionals and doctors, which aids them in selecting their beauty routines.

DNA-based Skin Care Products Market: Report Scope

Geographic Overview

North America is anticipated to account for the significant market share

On a geographical basis, the North American region is expected to be considered as the highest DNA-based skin care products market share during the assessment period. The factors responsible for the region’s dominance are the growing number of dermatology practices in the region and the rising popularity of skin and beauty products in countries like the US and Canada. Also, rising acquisitions and investments in dermatological practices are propelling the industry.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the industry over the assessment period. The region is predicted to dominate owing to the growing demand for DNA-based beauty products in countries like China, India, and South Korea. Also, leading players in the market are planning to enter the Asian markets, and launching their products is expected to propel the industry.

Key Questions Answered in The Report Include:

What are the key factors uplifting the DNA-based skin care products market?

What are the major industry trends influencing the growth of the industry?

What are the challenges faced by the industry?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the industry?

What are the aspects preventing market growth?

What are the major effects of the five forces analysis of the industry?

By Product Outlook

Creams

Serums

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

