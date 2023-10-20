Congestive Heart Failure Market Unraveling Growth Prospects and Trends till 2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Global Size of Congestive Heart Failure Market Estimated to Reach USD 18.48 Billion by 2030, at 5.4% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Congestive Heart Failure Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy, Counter Pulsation Devices, ICD, Pacemakers, Ventricular Assist Devices, Others); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the [115+ Pages] research report, the global congestive heart failure market size was valued at USD 11.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.48 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

What is Congestive Heart Failure? How Big is Size & Share of Congestive Heart Failure Market?

Overview

Congestive heart failure takes place when the heart muscle does not pump blood as well as it should. When this happens, blood usually retreats, causing fluid to build up in the lungs giving rise to breathing shortness. The rapidly rising demand for the congestive heart failure market can be attributed to people becoming more aware of regular exercise, being active, walking every day, and stopping the use of tobacco products.

The market is witnessing growth due to a strong product pipeline, an escalating geriatric population, and growing R&D for drug development. Another prominent factor easing the growth is the rising burden of diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, chronic pulmonary disease, and renal disease as they are contemplated CHF-linked notable co-morbidities.

What Does the Report Include?

Quantitative analysis of market segments, prevalent trends, estimations, and dynamics of the treatment devices to recognize market opportunities

Porter’s five forces analysis underscores the buyer and supplier potency to facilitate profit-oriented business decisions

Prominent countries in each region are mapped as per the revenue contribution of the global market

Market player positioning eases benchmarking and offers a clear comprehension of the prevailing position of the market players.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

ABIOMED

Berlin Heart

Abbot Laboratories

Aspect Imaging Ltd

Siemens

General Electric

Hitachi

Koninklijke Philips

Neusoft Corporation

ESAOTE

Medtronic

OMRON Corporation

Dexcom

Masimo

Jarvik Heart

Biotronik

Teleflex

Jude Medical

Lepu Medical

Osypka Medical GmbH

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Growth Driving Factors

Medicines to lessen cardiovascular death and hospitalization to push the market

Presently pharmacological alternatives for the disease are taking calculated steps for a better treatment viewpoint through product approvals and contemporary product instigations. For instance, in February 2022, the FDA sanctioned Boehringer Ingelheim’s Jardiance to lessen cardiovascular death and hospitalization in adults. Therefore, new approvals and launches are the reason for expanding the congestive heart failure market size.

Additionally, the boom in R&D activities and the appearance of many drugs under the clinical pipeline generate lucrative opportunities and vicious competition among companies. For instance, in February 2022, the FDA obtained NDA for Cytokinetics’ drug Omecamtiv Mecarbil, a judicious cardiac myosin activator productive in enhancing contractility linked with heart failure. CHF clinical trial drugs include Furoscix infusor, CardiAMP cell therapy, Revascor (Rexlemestrocel-L), semaglutide, tirzepatide, cimlanod, and others. Therefore, approval and successive launch of such drugs are accountable for the surge in the soaring congestive heart failure market sales.

Recent Developments

Boston Scientific obtained the urbane transseptal access solutions company Baylis Medical Company in February 2022. Boston Scientific appealed to expand its position in the cardiology market by obtaining the Baylis platform into its portfolio of offerings.

Segmental Analysis

The evolving pharmaceutical and medical device R&D to boost the market

Based on the product, the pacemakers segment had the highest revenue share in the congestive heart failure treatment technologies market. The segment is growing due to a growth in pacemaker use and pharmaceutical and medical device R&D. The congestive heart failure market demand is on the rise as the pacemakers are well-liked by both the surgeons and the patients because it effortlessly sustains the cardiac rhythm. For instance, Medtronic introduced the most compact pacemaker in the world to cure heart block in June 2021.

The increasing concentration on skilled professionals in hospitals to propel the market

Based on end use, the hospital segment is anticipated to hold a significant revenue share. The increasing number of patients and sizeable focus on skilled professionals in hospital settings have caused the growth of this segment. The congestive heart failure market trends include expanding hospital population and encouraging sector expansion during the projection period.

Congestive Heart Failure Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 18.48 Billion Market Size 2022 Value USD 12.09 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.4% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players ABIOMED, LivaNova, Jarvik Heart Inc., Berlin Heart, Abbot Laboratories, Aspect Imaging Ltd, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Siemens, General Electric, Hitachi, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Neusoft Corporation, ESAOTE SPA, Medtronic, OMRON Corporation, Dexcom, Masimo, Jarvik Heart, Biotronik, Teleflex, St. Jude Medical, Lepu Medical, Jarvik Heart, Osypka Medical GmbH, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific Corporation. Segments Covered By Product, By End-Users, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

A robust clinical pipeline would drive the market in the North American region

North America held the largest congestive heart failure market share as there is an establishment of leading manufacturers in the US and the growing pervasiveness of cardiac disorders in both the US and Canada. Additionally, it is estimated that a robust clinical pipeline, complimentary remuneration rules for therapeutic items, and pronounced acceptance of these devices would all contribute to an increase in revenue.

Congestive Heart Failure Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy, Counter Pulsation Devices, ICD, Pacemakers, Ventricular Assist Devices, Others); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030

By Product Outlook

Ventricular Assist Devices

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)

Pacemakers

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy

Counter Pulsation Devices

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals & Clinic

Specialized Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Centres

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

