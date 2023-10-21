World Blockchain Summit Dubai: Igniting Innovation, Forging Alliances and Revolutionizing the Digital Landscape

yourPRstrategist is a proud media partner of the World Blockchain Summit and is pleased to extend a special 15% discount to our community. Discount code: MEDIA15

With new regulatory frameworks for digital assets and issuance of commercial licenses for web3 projects, Dubai is all set to become the blockchain capital in the Middle East region.

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — World Blockchain Summit, an event by emerging tech event organizer Trescon, returns to Dubai on Nov. 1-2, 2023 at the Address Dubai Marina, with strategic partners like Dubai AI and Web3 Campus by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the largest cluster of artificial intelligence and Web3 companies in MENA.

The summit, one of the longest-running global blockchain series, has become an integral platform where top blockchain leaders, industry veterans, web3 innovators and visionaries converge to debate over the current trends and innovations that are driving the inclusion of blockchain-based solutions in key sectors of the global economy.

Dubai, one of the leading financial hubs in the region, is rapidly becoming the global blockchain capital through its progressive regulations, favorable investment climate and expanding digital infrastructure. As per a recent Fintech Global report, Blockchain and Crypto has emerged as a dynamic subsector within the UAE’s FinTech landscape, commanding a substantial 42% of total deals in 2023. With the establishment of Dubai AI and Web3 Campus by DIFC, Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and Dubai Blockchain Strategy are attracting global investors and innovators, and the opportunity is now ripe for the UAE to foster a thriving digital economy.

The Summit is bringing together more than 2,000 Web3 decision makers, over 300 investors and over 100 speakers, and also features the regional finale of the Startup World Cup organized by the prestigious US-based venture capital firm Pegasus Ventures, offering the winner an opportunity to pitch at the global finals hosted in San Francisco and a chance to win US$1 million in funding.

#WBSDubai features exciting keynote speeches, use-case presentations by leading blockchain visionaries and experts, and captivating panel discussions on core issues that dominate the Web3 space today. The focal points of discussions at the summit encompass Web3 regulations, NFTs in music and entertainment, Web3 gaming, privacy in blockchain, tokenomics and more.

Notable speakers at the event include:

Charles Hoskinson, CEO & Founder, Input Output Global | Cardano

Fredrik Gregaard, CEO, Cardano Foundation

Shogo Ishida, Co-CEO, Middle East & Africa, Emurgo

Julian Banks, CEO, Univox

William Bao Bean, Managing Director, Orbit Startups

Miriam Kiwan, Vice President, MEA, Circle

Joao Blumel, Metaverse Mind Reading Show,

Hasnae Taleb, member of The American Chamber of Commerce in Abu Dhabi, Partner & CIO of Ento Capital, television personality and influencer

Dr. Sameer Al Ansari, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah, Digital Assets Oasis

“Dubai’s global prominence in innovation and technology is undeniable. By embracing blockchain-based solutions, the UAE’s national economy is set to witness a meteoric ascent. Sharing a common passion for global digital transformation, we at Trescon are committed to supporting the global network of innovators, founders and startups through platforms like the World Blockchain Summit. This summit is poised to become the perfect stage for blockchain pioneers to foster meaningful connections and unveil the next-gen solutions that can redefine the blockchain landscape.” – Sharath Kumar, Business Director, World Blockchain Summit

As the countdown for another exciting edition of the World Blockchain Summit begins, seize the moment and get involved with the event. Book your tickets today before it is too late.

The Dubai edition of the World Blockchain Summit is presented by:

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is an event by Trescon that supports the growth of the global blockchain, crypto and Web3 ecosystem.

WBS is the world’s longest-running blockchain, crypto, and Web3–focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, WBS has hosted more than 20 editions in 11 countries as they strive to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities and others.

About Trescon

Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets they operate in, they strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for their clients.

To book your tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/get-passes-wbs-dxb-pr2

For inquiries, contact: wbscomms@tresconglobal.com

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Shadi Dawi

Director, Public Relations & Partnerships – MENA

shadi@tresconglobal.com

+971 55 498 4989